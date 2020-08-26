Near the corner of Mason and Main streets, a group of teens and young adults loiter on the sidewalks in front of a stationed police car. Across 30 feet of open lawn at Our Community Place at the next corner, Young Jupiter Market Garden sells produce picked from the affiliated patch.
Last March, Leons Kabongo, activities and programming coordinator at OCP, founded the garden as a means of bridging social work and environmental stewardship, teaching others that caring for yourself begins with caring for your environment.
“Even though you can see the wrong there, I bring the health there,” Kabongo said, pointing between the group of people and his market stand. “We’re trying to bring them here. We need to create more healthy imagery in the midst of chaos.”
Every Tuesday, Young Jupiter Market Garden has a shaded table outside OCP with a diverse array of naturally grown, freshly picked produce. This past Tuesday, the table was piled high with plump cabbages, crisp bundles of kale, a bowl of iced parsley sprigs and rainbow stems of Swiss chard.
Sam Nickels, executive director of OCP, said the garden provides both food to support OCP meals programs and employment for one or two part-time workers who are either experiencing or at risk of homelessness. By combining an urban garden with employment opportunities, Nickels said, Young Jupiter Market Garden is empowering the community.
“It’s being able to say you work some place. You can see how you’re contributing to the organization. You can see how you’re contributing to people’s ability to eat food,” Nickels said. “It provides employment income for a couple of folks, but it’s also building self-esteem and creating well-being for people.”
Kabongo frequently jokes that all he needs is another “40 acres and two mules” to fulfill his dream of expanding the gardens, changing local lives and operating a community supported agriculture system through OCP.
Anything you might expect from a standard market stand is available at the Tuesday stand, plus the addition of some Congolese staples, such as amaranth and sweet potato leaves.
“That’s benefiting the refugee community in our area,” Nickels said, because local residents do not have to make a trip and outsource to Maryland or Washington, D.C., to access the produce.
Over the past year, the garden has received helping hands from a Girl Scouts troop, a few social work university majors and community members as well as members of Kabongo’s Congolese church.
During the pandemic, Kabongo purchased a truck to begin delivering portions of the harvest to some community members who assisted in growing the harvest. Because the garden is funded by grants that support nearly two years of work, Kabongo said the biggest impacts of the pandemic on the garden have been the hit to morale and reduction of the volunteer base.
“It affected me, but it’s like the weather. As a farmer, I adapted,” he said.
Kabongo said that when people see the market profit, it raises interest and demonstrates that working in the garden is more than just a dirty hobby.
“When they see the cash transaction, it’s more than just fun,” he said. “The market is just a piece of it. In the midst of all you see, you can come plant a seed in the garden, help us harvest it, take it in the kitchen and serve it or we’ll show you to market what we sow. … You eat fresh what you don’t sell.”
Perry Bellamy began working in the gardens through a grant program for people at risk of homelessness in October, but he said he has been affiliated with OCP on and off for nearly 10 years.
“I love the OCP. I love what they’re doing for people. They’re the only organization who stuck with the homeless community through COVID,” he said.
When he was young, Bellamy grew up on a farm and learned to work the soil. After “a hard life,” Bellamy said, working as assistant garden manager at 51 years old provides him the opportunity to focus on growing and bettering himself while also growing and bettering the community.
“I’m working on the garden and myself. I got into a groove where I feel like I’m needed, not wanted, but needed,” Bellamy said. “I love working there because I get to have a one on one with the community on their problems. I open up my ears because Our Community Place opened their ears to me.”
