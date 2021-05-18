As the François family sat in their home in Keezletown roughly two weeks ago, their house began to fill with smoke. Then, they saw the flames.
Within moments, all the hard work Jean François put into rehabbing the once-abandoned house was gone. Smoke and fire damage destroyed everything, including his prosthetic leg.
“We put a lot of love into it,” said François, who plans to fix the house back up a little at a time. “We’re going to do it again.”
The fire started about noon on May 5 on the first floor of the home at 1530 Indian Trail Road.
Rockingham County Fire and Rescue responded to the home. Chief Jeremy Holloway said the fire started on the first floor and partially spread to the second.
It took about 20 minutes to extinguish the fire. Four people were home at the time, he said, but all escaped without injury.
The fire was determined to be caused by an electrical malfunction.
As the fire was going, community members from the neighborhood lined the street to comfort the François family, which includes the father, Jean, wife, Carole, and three children, Jecanson, 19, Jousevainie, 19, and Elijah 13.
Hannah Johnson, who has been friends and neighbors with the family since they moved from Harrisonburg to Keezletown, said she often would talk to the family about a common interest: gardening.
They both have extensive gardens.
Besides finding the family some clothes right away, she set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for necessities and to help rebuild the home.
She said Keezletown is a close-knit community.
“A lot of people are dedicated to the community,” she said. “They wanted to help out, but didn’t know how.”
One neighbor, David Curtain, recalled hearing about the fire while he was at work. He, too, has known the François family for the entire five years they’ve lived in the neighborhood.
“I was devastated,” Curtain said, adding his wife brought the family shoes and they ordered pizza from Vito’s for the François family. “I wanted to think of anything I could do to help. I’m sure if our house burned down, they’d come and do the same for us.”
Carole François said she’s grateful for her neighbors, who are predominantly white, who welcomed her Haitian family to the neighborhood and are helping them get through this tragedy.
“I want to thank everyone in the community. … It’s unbelievable,” she said. “They look at us like God’s creation. They didn’t see us as being different than them.”
