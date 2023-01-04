A cluster of people gathered outside the Harrisonburg Salvation Army at 10 a.m. Tuesday, surrounded by several school buses and an hour of heavy lifting ahead of them — all for a familiar cause.
The Brent Berry Food Drive wrapped up its 15th year on Tuesday and a slew of community members came out to help unload donations.
The fundraiser filled four Rockingham County Public School buses and one trailer, provided by Hart’s Automotive & 24 Hour Towing, with non-perishable groceries and hygiene items.
James “Bucky” Berry and his son Brent Berry began collecting donations for this year’s drive outside Bridgewater Foods on Nov. 25. They put in 460 hours total for this year’s drive, Bucky Berry said, and worked in 12-hour shifts.
“He’s sad to see it come to an end,” Bucky Berry said about his son.
Donations will go to the Harrisonburg Salvation Army and about 450 boxes will be given to the Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County’s MLK’s Day of Service Food Distribution on Jan. 22, which is a barrier-free food drive.
The Broadway Police Department also collected donations outside the Walmart in Timberville over the last month and some of November, Bucky Berry said.
BPD, which has six officers, has been assisting the Brent Berry Food Drive for three years, Doug Miller, Broadway Police chief, said. The first two years were spent getting the ball rolling — but Miller said he got to amp up his game this year.
Around 12-15 businesses in the county donated money to the food drive, totaling $7,800. The donors included Top Bead Welding Services, Legacy Grow Supply, Strickler Carpet, Grandle Funeral Home, among others, according to a donation list. The Town of Broadway gave $2,000.
Broadway police used the money to shop for items on the Berry’s donation list — which included meats, grains, fruits, vegetables, canned dairy products, hygiene and baby products.
Miller said he hopes to collect outside Food Lion next year, in addition to Walmart.
Officers from the Harrisonburg Police Department, BPD and the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office stood in assembly lines and passed along boxes and bags of goods from the school buses and trailer into the utility room of the Salvation Army building. The Broadway FFA and Harrisonburg Fire Department also joined.
One officer balanced a bag against her side with diapers peeking out of the top. Crates of macaroni and cheese moved from hand to hand, followed by boxes loaded with Jiffy corn muffin mix, peanut butter, crackers and more.
Bryan Hutcheson, Rockingham County Sheriff, was among the crowd of volunteers. Bucky Berry said Hutcheson was one of the main supporters of this year’s food drive.
Over the course of an hour, volunteers lined the walls with black tote boxes and mountains of grocery bags. Bucky Berry and his wife, Pamela Berry, and their son Brent Berry oversaw the action.
Several $10 “grab bags” poked out of the mountain, which Bridgewater Foods had put together to make it easier for customers to donate. Bucky Berry said a total of 2,800 bags were sold.
The next step will be sorting donations, which will likely take two-and-a-half weeks, Duane Burleigh, captain of the Harrisonburg Salvation Army, said. Burleigh said he could use volunteers to help out.
Burleigh said the Salvation Army had leftover food from Thanksgiving and Christmas donations, but that supply is quickly dwindling — the Berry food drive will replenish it.
“Bottom of my heart I want to thank everybody for making a difference to the Brent Berry Food Drive and the Harrisonburg Salvation Army,” Bucky Berry said during an announcement, facing a room full of volunteers surrounded by piles of donations.
