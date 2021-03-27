Six months ago, Dayton police officer Brittany Dean noticed a hesitation in her son’s walk.
Tucker Dean, 7, also had problems concentrating in school.
A trip to the pediatrician brought an initial theory that Tucker was suffering from attention deficit disorder. But medications weren’t working and his symptoms were getting worse. Things got even worse when a fall sent him to the emergency room, and ultimately, a diagnosis of leukodystrophy.
“He had a spill down the stairs,” said Dean, adding Tucker wasn’t seriously injured by the fall. “It was a blessing in disguise. The earlier you find this disease the better.”
After a trip to the emergency room, Tucker was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center for observation and further evaluation. Doctors there did an MRI on Tucker’s brain. Dean said doctors were puzzled at first.
“They just knew his brain didn’t look normal,” she said.
U.Va. Pediatric Neurology took the lead and diagnosed Tucker with the disease. Leukodystrophy, according to the National Institutes of Health, is a group of disorders that causes abnormal development or destruction of the brain’s myelin sheath — fatty matter that protects the brain’s nerves.
The disease is rare and progressive, and can be fatal long term if not treated successfully.
“It just hit me,” Dean said. “I was so distraught.”
The family is considering a stem-cell transplant at Duke Children’s Hospital in Durham, N.C., or gene therapy trial in Milan, Italy.
While Dean prepares for Tucker’s care, she has an army of support behind her, helping her emotionally and financially.
The 32-year-old Bridgewater resident graduated from Turner Ashby High School in 2006. She later worked as a police officer in Grottoes for eight years before joining the Dayton Police Department in December 2019.
Dayton Chief Justin Trout said his officers and the town stepped up immediately to help Dean.
“Police are there to help other people,” he said. “Who are the police supposed to call when they need help?”
The answer, he said, is the community and co-workers.
“She wanted to come here and give back to the community she grew up in,” Trout said. “She’s a great officer. She’s friendly, great with the public.”
Earlier this month, the Dayton Town Council changed town policies to create a sick-leave bank to allow town employees to donate their accrued paid time off to Dean. The officer had to take multiple days off to make trips to doctors and hospitals.
“I try to not call out at the last minute because that is something someone else has to do at the last minute, but it’s my son’s life,” she said. “My department has been absolutely wonderful. They have stood by my side throughout all of this. It shows there are a lot of good people out there.”
But it wasn’t just her department that has rallied behind her.
Harrisonburg resident Leyna Campbell first met Dean years ago through a softball recreation league.
“Tucker was just a baby at that time,” said Campbell, who has two boys just a few years older than Tucker.
Campbell and Dean became close friends. When she found out about Tucker’s diagnosis, she sprang into action.
“When you go through hard things, and everybody does, part of how you get through it, is who you have in your corner,” Campbell said. “For Brittany and Tucker, it’s their community.”
Campbell said she had some experience in fundraising so it came naturally to take the lead.
“I had the skills in my back pocket and I figured I needed to use them,” she said.
She recalled visiting the family.
“We prayed over her and told her we’d do what we needed so she didn’t have to worry about the money ... so she could focus on what’s ahead for Tucker,” Campbell said.
Campbell first set up a GoFundMe page, looking to raise $10,000 to help the Dean family.
“We got there on the first day,” she said. “We thought $20,000 was crazy and now we’re close to getting to $30,000.”
A collaboration of friends and strangers also created additional fundraisers, including creating Team Tucker T-shirts and hosting BBQ chicken, pulled pork and bake sales.
Last week, Campbell said, one random person did a fundraiser for Tucker. As part of the fundraiser, the man played video games on Twitch while accepting donations.
Once the man raised $250, he shaved his face and $500 for his entire head. But he didn’t stop there.
Once he got to $1,000, he shaved his eyebrows, too.
“He just felt compelled to help,” Campbell said. “It was a huge gesture.”
Campbell said she’s just begun fundraising. She said many other events are in the works, including an upcoming golf tournament.
Dean said she’s grateful for everything everyone is doing for her family.
“I’m very blessed,” she said. “I don’t have words for how much appreciation we have.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.