When Col. Don Harper took the reins of the Harrisonburg Police Department in 1992, Tom Hoover connected immediately with him.
They both shared a love for special weapons and tactics, trying to make sure everyone went home safely when a precarious situation arose.
“He was the absolute definition of a leader. … He was someone that you wanted to follow,” Hoover said. “You could trust him.”
Hoover, a retired captain, was among about a hundred people to attend Harper’s memorial service on Saturday at Crosslink Community Church in Rockingham County.
Born Feb. 7, 1942, in Sophia, W.Va., Harper was the son of the late Hurl and Gladys Waycaster Harper. He died Jan. 29 at 78 years old.
After graduating from Sophia High School, Harper served in the U.S. Army, 101st Airborne Division.
His law enforcement career started in 1964 with the Fairfax County Police Department. He retired from the department to become police chief of the town of Vienna in 1984.
In 1992, he became the Friendly City’s chief. He retired in 2012, when he reached 70 years old -- the mandatory retirement age for law enforcement in Virginia.
During his roughly 50 years in law enforcement, Harper oversaw 250 hostage/barricade situations and served as a guest lecturer for the FBI, CIA and other law enforcement agencies on various topics, including incident scene command, hostage negotiations and crowd management.
Pastor Matthew Kirkland opened the service by sharing a story about how he first met Harper while they both were helping to direct traffic during a concert at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds.
He said he noticed Harper’s humility immediately.
“Don knew that the most important single person in his life was not himself,” Kirkland said. “The most important person in his life was Jesus Christ.”
In addition to Hoover, three other people provided eulogies for Harper, including retired Capt. Johnny Price of the Vienna Police Department, acting Harrisonburg Police Chief Gabriel Camacho and Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst.
Camacho said he met Harper only twice after arriving in Harrisonburg about a year and half ago, but Harper made an immediate impression on him.
The first time was about a month after he started working for HPD.
“I was the new kid on the block. I was still using GPS to get to work,” Camacho said. “He came up to me, gave me a handshake and said, ‘Welcome to Harrisonburg.' I later realized I had just met 'the' Col. Harper."
Garst said Harper, who encouraged her to run for commonwealth’s attorney, always carefully considered every situation.
“I never saw him make a bad choice,” Garst said, adding that he cared about the people he served. “He thought of every victim and community member as his own family.”
Harper’s friend, Kyle Scaife, provided special music, singing some of Harper’s favorite hymns: “Because He Lives,” “Blessed Assurance,” and “It is Well.”
Michael Miller, Crosslink’s executive pastor, provided the sermon, based on Harper’s favorite verse, Romans 8:28.
While Miller said there are many grieving Harper’s loss, he’s in a better place.
“Today, Don is celebrating,” he said.
Retired Lt. Kurt Boshart, who wasn’t able to attend Saturday’s funeral, said he remembers the day Harper arrived in Harrisonburg.
Boshart worked for Harper for the entire 20 years he served as chief.
“He was very knowledgeable,” Boshart said. “He brought a lot of experience to Harrisonburg. He built the department to what it is today.”
Boshart said Harper had five main goals when he arrived in Harrisonburg: expand the SWAT team, create a motorcycle unity, K-9 unit and bicycle patrol unit, along with a new police department building.
He accomplished all of his goals, along with creating a state-of-the-art computer forensics unit, which, at the time, was unheard of for smaller departments.
Despite his many accomplishments within the department, Boshart said, his work in the community accomplished more.
Harper was heavily involved in sporting events and could often be found hosting Bible studies at his home.
“He was a very personable man,” Boshart said. “He liked to talk to everyone. He wanted to get to know everyone. Whether you worked for him or if you were in the community. He made time to spend with people.”
