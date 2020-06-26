Why settle for a 5K when you can run 6,136 miles?
Valley 4th RUN Across America is a new twist to a classic race from VA Momentum that adds each participating runner’s pledged distance to a collective log following a 6,136-mile virtual route coast-to-coast and back home before the holiday weekend is up.
In previous years, a sea of red, white and blue-clad racers would flood Court Square to participate in the Valley Fourth RUN. Due to COVID-19 guidelines preventing large gatherings, VA Momentum co-founder Kevin Gibson said he knew the annual race could not stay the same but wanted the evolution to take on its own form. Hence, the nationwide race was born.
“We put our heads together and decided what if we could do this in a way people could participate, but we can still really emphasize the community feel of it. So, rather than just feel like people could run a 5K on their own time,” Gibson said. “We realized people in Harrisonburg were inviting family and friends from other places to participate, so we realized we had a good number of representatives from different states.”
With the interest already there, Gibson said the team capitalized on the discovery and moved to channel the momentum into fuel to a collective goal. By June 8, the map was online and ready to start coloring in participating states.
“We always try to go big, so we said we wondered if we could get enough mileage to get across the country and back. This is our sort of way virtually to add good community vibes across the country,” he said.
Runners from around the U.S. are invited to be active and pitch in logged miles to the ultimate goal of 6,136 -- the distance from Harrisonburg to San Francisco and back on the scenic routes. Along the route, 12 to 15 surprises will be unlocked as the community “reaches” destination cities like Chicago and Dallas. Prizes will vary from swag giveaways to celebrity endorsements and donations to local charities in select cities.
Gibson said approximately 1,000 people have registered for the race, which is equivalent to how many people normally attend the in-person race.
Several runners outside the state who have signed up are former Virginians looking to connect with distant friends and support the local running organization.
Jonathan Ruppel lived in Harrisonburg for seven years and now resides in Portland, Maine. This will be Ruppel’s first VA Momentum race, and he pledged 3 miles to complete over the weekend by taking to walking trails, surrounding beaches and the treadmill.
He said contributing to the VA Momentum map was the push he needed to participate.
“When a friend pointed out VA Momentum's effort to get virtual participants this year from all 50 states ... and that Maine was one of the few states not yet represented ... I felt compelled to help out,” he said.
Gibson said the Valley Fourth RUN emphasizes the primary benefit of virtual races -- extending the opportunity to people outside the community and reducing crowds for those put-off by large gatherings.
“People can add as many or as little miles as they want. They can walk or run. We've even had someone in a wheelchair say, ‘Hey, can I go and participate doing miles in my wheelchair?’ And that's what we’re all about,” Gibson said. “We want it to feel accessible and friendly and have the vibe of our mission.”
Jenni Morton from Albuquerque, New Mexico, signed up to contribute 5 miles of racing. As a James Madison University alumna, Morton said she has several connections in the area who encouraged her to join the race. Morton plans on trekking through trails surrounding her home to exercise in solidarity with the displaced running community.
“I went to JMU and still have friends in Harrisonburg. They are signed up, and it sounded fun to contribute to the 'cross country' miles. There obviously haven't been any in-person races, so it seemed like a fun way to still be part of and interact with the running community,” Morton said. There are only three states without registered runners as of Thursday: Louisiana, Alabama and New Hampshire.
Some local participants said watching the formerly Harrisonburg event go national was an inspiration to climb aboard the project. Sarah Price of Harrisonburg convinced a friend in Nevada to register and plans to finish 6 miles by walking 2 miles around JMU every day with friends and family.
“I figured if I was inviting friends in different states, I should do it, too. Plus, it's a good excuse to get out and hopefully enjoy some nice weather,” Price said.
Mayor Deanna Reed will submit the last mile of the nationwide route, streamed for participants.
Registrations received by July 2 at noon qualify for pre-registration prices: $15 for 1.5 miles, $25 for a 5K and $30 for 10K. Walk-up prices are an additional $10. Socially distanced packet pickup will be on July 2 from noon to 7 p.m., location to be announced online. Kickoff began at 8:30 a.m. on July 4 in downtown Harrisonburg in previous years, but registered runners are welcome to complete their pledged distance anywhere, anytime the first weekend of July from 8 a.m. on July 3 to 8 p.m. on July 5.
“The idea here is you're not running individually, you're not running necessarily for a time, but you're running because your miles add up to this community effort to collect 6,136 miles,” Gibson said. “It had this unifying style of message to it where if we got people to sign up across the country, it’s more people working to the goal. In these times, there's so many difficult things going on during the pandemic, so we’re excited people responded positively to this collective community goal.”
