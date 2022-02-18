MOUNT CRAWFORD — Not all ice cream is created equal.
At Smiley’s Ice Cream in Mount Crawford, it’s created with the Valley in mind.
Whether it’s fresh ingredients from local farms, the support and feedback from the community, or a loyal, dedicated staff, owner Derek Smiley has all the gears churning to run a successful business.
In 2017, Smiley’s Ice Cream opened its first storefront location at Mt. Crawford Creamery. It took just four years for the shop to outgrow that location and move into a bigger space on Don Litten Parkway in October. The new facility has a large indoor seating area and kitchen, and plenty of parking.
“I think part of the big success of what makes this work is that we have so many people that are a part of it, from a staffing standpoint,” Smiley said. “There’s so many roles here that are delegated out to people that fit within their strengths.”
Smiley said there are 32 employees at Smiley’s Ice Cream. He also attributes the business’ success to making the ice cream from scratch.
“Any given day there’s six of us, behind the scenes, making ice cream, making the mix-ins: the brownies, the cookies, all the stuff that goes in our ice cream,” he said.
Those quality products take time and staff to do, Smiley said, but customers can “taste the difference.” Input from the public — including a Facebook page of Smiley’s Ice Cream “Super Fans” — is a key factor in the business’ rapid success. The business has gotten the public’s ideas on flavors and events like an Ice Cream for Breakfast Day on Feb. 5.
“To get that public input, I think, is really, really important,” Smiley said.
The time the new building has been open so far — October through February — is not exactly the “prime time” for treats like ice cream, but that has not stopped the public from coming out and supporting the business.
“We’ve had a really great response from our public,” Smiley said. “In all weather — hot, cold, it doesn’t matter. People are coming out.”
With the building estimated to be 5,000 square feet, the new space is built for socializing — the average customer spends 45 minutes in the store, he said.
“It’s really important as a business owner to listen and to find ways to help make sure that those needs of the public are being met,” Smiley said.
Smiley said his family has always been there to support him ever since he started the business in 2001, when he was making ice cream out of the back of his truck at a local farmers market. He said his dad helped him design his first ice cream trailer, and he counted on his mom to make the store work 16 years later, while Derek was still teaching in Harrisonburg.
“She definitely was a really important aspect in making that happen, because I don’t know how else I would have done it,” Smiley said.
While he loved teaching, the business was growing so quickly he decided to shift into being a business owner full time. When it came time to make that decision in 2018, his family was with him every step of the way.
“I’m very fortunate my wife was extremely supportive,” Smiley said. “When the conversation came up about wanting to start this ice cream shop, there was no backlash. It was just, ‘Hey, if this is what you feel like you need to do, do it.’ So, I’m very fortunate that she was supportive of that, because she didn’t have to be.”
And the teacher turned ice cream shop owner said he’s continuing to learn new things every day.
“I’m still teaching every day,” he said. “My staff, they’re teaching me. We’re interacting, we’re learning together, we try something out.”
