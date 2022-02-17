MOUNT CRAWFORD — In its nearly 200-year history, the town of Mount Crawford has never had an official comprehensive plan.
That will no longer be the case.
At its meeting Monday, Town Council received an update of the plan from Zach Beard, planner at the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission. The commission will research and draft the plan while receiving input from council, which will then vote to adopt the plan.
Mount Crawford Town Manager Libby Clark said council unanimously voted in October to contract CSPDC to draft the plan. It costs $25,000 and is paid for using American Rescue Plan Act funding, which is no cost to the taxpayers, Clark said.
“The comprehensive plan was just 100% absolutely necessary,” Clark said. “The town has to have it and it would really benefit for ideas, growth and future of the town in general.”
State code requires every municipality in the commonwealth to adopt a comprehensive plan. Beard said a comprehensive plan guides decision-making over a 20-year period, and reflects the goals of the community.
“[A comprehensive plan] is a document that serves as a foundational, or baseline, resource for a community going forward and articulating what kind of community you want to be,” Beard said.
Beard said the CSPDC has reviewed documents and data collection regarding Mount Crawford’s history, town structure and environment. It will also review town documents regarding the economy, housing trends, transportation, land use, community services and goals, objectives and recommendations for the town. A final draft of the comprehensive plan is tentatively scheduled for December, Beard said.
Two public engagement sessions are scheduled in the spring and fall. The CSPDC’s role is to facilitate these sessions — more public input from residents in Mount Crawford will strengthen the plan, he said.
“It’s not CSPDC’s plan for Mount Crawford, it’s Mount Crawford’s plan for Mount Crawford,” Beard said.
“It’s a collaborative project. It’s really neat how it works,” Clark said.
While required by law, comprehensive plans also allow towns to be proactive, Beard said. Having an outline helps the town evaluate future projects and policies, apply for grants and adopt ordinances and other plans.
In 1989, a student from the University of Virginia drafted a mock comprehensive plan for the town, but council never formally adopted it, Clark said. Some of the data in the plan was incorrect, she said.
The six other towns in Rockingham County have comprehensive plans in place already, Beard said. With a population of about 400, Mount Crawford is setting itself apart from similar towns of its size by establishing a comprehensive plan.
“Mount Crawford is really positioning itself well going through this process,” he said. “It’s unique [for a] smaller town to be partaking on, or embarking on, a plan among this scope.”
Technically, any locality within a county has the choice to adopt its county’s plan to fulfill Virginia’s requirement, Beard said. Most smaller towns similar to Mount Crawford choose that option.
Beard said it’s an “exciting time” to be a resident of Mount Crawford.
“The town is growing,” he said. “[The comprehensive plan] relies on a level of input from local residents.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.