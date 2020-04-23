In 2016, Greg Yoder of The Walking Roots Band wrote a song about the wildfires that raged across more than 10,000 acres in Shenandoah National Park. On Sunday, Yoder and his bandmates are sharing that hauntingly familiar sound of hope in defeat for the first segment of Sofapalooza.
Starting this Sunday, Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance will begin hosting Sofapalooza, a weekly concert series highlighting a local music act for a 15- to 20-minute set every Sunday at 6 p.m.
Erin Smith, director of special projects, is organizing the virtual affair as a fundraiser for the Downtown Resilience Grant, a piece of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Small Business Resilience Grant earmarked for downtown businesses, as well as local artists.
“I’m excited because it accomplishes several things. … HDR, in particular, has been focusing our efforts on supporting downtown business owners, but this is our first opportunity to support local musicians who are out of work because they cannot play live shows,” Smith said. “Really what we’re hoping with this concert series was to sort of create a touch point or a quick connection to some local favorite artists and musicians. Being able to virtually connect with some familiar faces and favorite songs can be really healing for people.”
Each night is being sponsored by an organization, such as Friendly City Fortune this weekend, and Smith said the goal is to raise $10,000.
At the peak of concert season, the pandemic has stripped performers of financial resources and creative outlets as venues close, bookings cancel and studios shut down. Some national resources such as the Association of Independents in Radio’s Freelance Audio Fund are patching up the financial wound for artists’ sudden loss of income, but The Walking Roots bandmate Seth Crissman said every band is feeling undermined by the sudden worldwide shutdown.
Before plans were put on hold, The Walking Roots Band was planning to hole up at Blue Sprocket Sound to work on its seventh album. Now, Crissman said the artists have additional time for thoughts and emotions to marinate that will undoubtedly impact the music that is released once isolation is over and artists can return to the studios.
“It’s like plants that grow; they grow in the soil they’re planted in. … This is part of what it means to be human in this season,” Crissman said. “Rather than songs specifically about this global pandemic, which I’m sure there could be some good ones, I’m interested in the emotions, those common threads between people, their shared experiences. Like, that’s what we always do.”
Next weekend, Jeff Gorman from Illiterate Light will perform for Sofapalooza followed by Trent Waggler of The Steel Wheels on May 10. Other local legends such as Crab Action, The Judy Chops and Juniper Tree have all signed up for future airings of the online concert series.
As for what songs The Walking Roots will play this weekend, each member chose a song close to their heart; some are tunes fans will recognize from live performances, but some have not been recorded. To start the event, Crissman will perform “Sing Me High,” a song written spontaneously while he and Yoder undertook a biking tour through Canada.
“My bandmates and my wife would bike up alongside me and they would sing with me, and as they would sing with me, my spirits were lifted and I felt stronger and I could bike further. So, we sang that whole trip together,” Crissman said. “It was one we wrote and traded live while we were biking around on this trip that I was really not at all prepared for. And I couldn’t help but think this is something none of us are prepared for. Maybe, if we are singing together, it’ll bring hope and strengthen us.”
Yoder’s wife, Kristina, plays the fiddle in the band, so they will perform the love duet “In Defense of Simple Songs” together. Bandmate Jackson Maust will share a lighthearted, humorous song he wrote for his wife, a nurse. While the set list shifts from romantic, melancholic and silly arrangements, Yoder said the overall emotion the band wants viewers to walk away with is peace in knowing the fire cannot rage forever.
“The underlying message is we’re still here for each other. As a band, we have always been there for each other in the great times and in the terrible times. Music has been a way we’ve been able to stay connected, and it’ll continue to do that for us, even when we can’t physically be connected,” Yoder said.
Closing off the first night of Sofapalooza, Rachel Yoder will sing “Watch the Mountains Burn,” which was written about the 2016 forest fires. Greg Yoder said handling pandemic panic is similar to confronting that sense of defeat and the trajectory to accepting the best thing to do in fear is to simply stay put.
“For me, a forest fire is a much better metaphor for the pandemic than like, I hear a lot of people talk about it as a war. I don’t know. A forest fire — there are some people who have the skills to do the actual hands-on-the-ground work and we have to do everything we can to support those people,” he said. “For the rest of us, there’s not anything we can do except stay home, try to stay safe and it’s very important that we continue to be with each other.”
