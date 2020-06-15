For the third time in roughly a year, vandals targeted the Turner Ashby monument off Neff Avenue in Harrisonburg.
On Sunday, police took a report that someone dumped tan paint on top of the monument and drew an anarchist symbol on the front.
Police say the crime took place sometime between Saturday night and Sunday afternoon. They say there were no witnesses, and no suspects yet.
Calls to the United Daughters of the Confederacy, which owns the monument and the land it sits on, weren’t returned Monday.
The most recent mischief comes at a time when Civil War monuments to Confederate leaders are being removed across the state.
Several Confederate monuments in the commonwealth are set to be taken down under a recently signed state law that allows localities to “remove, relocate, contextualize, or cover any monument or memorial for war veterans” on property owned by localities, excluding cemeteries.
However, the Turner Ashby monument is on private property nestled around James Madison University’s athletic complex at the corner of Port Republic Road and Neff Avenue.
Monuments are also coming down across the country at the hands of protesters, as the nation continues to reel in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a black man, in Minneapolis police custody.
In Richmond, the statue of Jefferson Davis, president of the Confederacy, was pulled down by vandals.
This weekend’s damage to the monument in Harrisonburg was at least the third act in the last year.
In February, police received a report that someone doused the memorial with red paint.
Officers are still searching for the person responsible.
In June 2019, a person walking their dog in the area noticed mischief at the monument. Eggs, raw meat and other unknown substances were thrown on the monument.
The suspect also left notes quoting U.S. Gen. Ulysses S. Grant and Davis.
The perpetrator was never found.
The suspects in another case involving a local Civil War landmark also haven’t been caught.
On Veterans Day, someone stole hundreds of battle flags from the graves of Confederate soldiers buried in Woodbine Cemetery in Harrisonburg.
The 18-acre cemetery is home to roughly 9,000 graves.
Woodbine, part of the Virginia Civil War Trails program, features a Confederate monument, which is surrounded by the graves of more than 270 Confederate soldiers.
Among those buried are Joseph W. Latimer, known as “The Boy Major.” Latimer was a Virginia Military Institute cadet who left his studies to join the Confederacy.
The 19-year-old was wounded in the Battle of Gettysburg and was moved to Harrisonburg, where he later died.
The Colonel D.H. Lee Martz Camp 10, Sons of Confederate Veterans, put out the flags.
