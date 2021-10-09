Construction of Harrisonburg’s second high school is well underway. There may not be walls yet, but the outline of what is to come is clearly visible.
Construction officially restarted July 10 after more than a year’s hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Current work includes blasting and removing rock, putting in footers, electrical conduit and plumbing for bathrooms.
“We’re building in sections,” said Superintendent Michael Richards.
The outline of the school is clearly visible, as is where the bus loop will be in the back, where the parking lot will be and where the athletic fields will be constructed.
Instead of a traditional auditorium, HHS2 will have a large “flex space,” with retractable bleachers that can be used for anything from band concerts, to assemblies to classroom space.
Craig Mackail, chief operating officer for the school division, said that so far construction has been going well and there have not been any unforeseen challenges. Change orders have to be submitted monthly to account for the rock removal, but those have been as expected, Mackail said. Currently, there are about 70 people working on the HHS2 site at any given time, but that will go up once the masonry and blasting work is completed.
“We have a strong workforce out here,” Richards said.
There is a water holding pond that will also be the site for an outdoor learning space that is being designed by students. Trees will be planted along the back of the school that borders Interstate 81 to decrease noise and create a visual barrier.
As for the name of the school, that will be coming sooner rather than later, Richards said. A naming committee will be formed, and it will bring a few recommended names to the School Board, which will vote on one.
Due to the delay in construction, the anticipated completion date for the new high school is December 2023. Although it is in the middle of the school year, students will be moved from Harrisonburg High School to HHS2 after their first semester of the 2023-2024 school year.
