WEYERS CAVE — A plane took off early Tuesday morning bearing a name new to the towns below it.
The first flight by Contour Airlines, Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport’s new partner airline, departed from the Weyers Cave airport to Charlotte, North Carolina.
Community and business leaders throughout the Valley gathered with Contour employees and James Madison University staff in the airport terminal to listen to speakers during a ribbon-cutting ceremony before the flight.
The Tennessee-based airline replaced Utah-based SkyWest, which announced it was ending service with SRVA and 28 other airports in March due to pilot shortages.
SkyWest stopped operating services on Sunday, which gave a day for the two airlines to switch over operations, said Heather Ream, director of marketing and communications for Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport.
The U.S. Department of Transportation has a three-year, $5.4 million contract with Contour to service SVRA, Ream said. The airline will operate flights between the Weyers Cave airport and the Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
Contour has an agreement with American Airlines where passengers can purchase combined tickets on both airlines under a single itinerary.
There will be two round-trip flights every day at the airport, except Wednesday and Saturday, which Ream said see less traffic. On those off days, there will be a departure in the morning and an arrival in the evening.
Contour officials said in a press release that the airline would operate a 30-seat Embraer ERJ-135 jet between Weyers Cave and Charlotte.
Free parking is available at SVRA.
“Our connectivity is a critical asset to our region for economic development, tourism, talent, attraction and quality of life,” Maggie Ragon, Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport commissioner, said at the kickoff event.
Charlotte Douglas connects to 183 destinations, with 1,400 arrivals and departures daily, according to 2021 data from the Airports Council International.
Ragon said Contour's partnership will provide customers the convenience of flying local while connecting them to destinations served by American Airlines at Charlotte Douglas.
Community members who conduct business or visit loved ones in Charlotte told SRVA that they will be using the new airline, Ragon said.
Nick Swartz, interim dean at the James Madison University School of Professional and Continuing Education, said he graduated from University of North Carolina at Charlotte and has friends living in the Queen City he doesn’t get to see often.
“I'm personally excited about the fact that I can drive 20 minutes from my house to the [SRVA] parking lot, park for free, hop on Contour and be in Charlotte in about an hour and a half to see friends and colleagues,” Swartz said.
Swartz is also chair for the Fly SHD Community Air Service Task Force, which he founded in 2019. The purpose of the task force is to convene regional stakeholders to discuss how members can promote flying locally, Swartz said.
Swartz welcomed Contour to the Valley during his presentation and said JMU looks forward to advertising the new airline both on campus and to partnering agencies. The university prioritizes SRVA for faculty members' work-related travel.
About 30 communities reached out to Contour after SkyWest terminated services, so the airline had to be somewhat selective in their choosing, said Matt Chaifetz, Contour Airlines CEO.
“But Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport was the first to emphatically declare that they wanted service,” Chaifetz said, “and we're glad you did because you were pretty high on my list.”
Chaifetz said connections to Charlotte make sense for this area, whether travelers are headed north, south or west.
Contour removed and respaced seats in its airplanes to allow 36 inches a seat pitch, which is the measurement between two seat backings. This measurement is equivalent to first class on most domestic flights, Chaifetz said.
The planes have no middle seats, which creates more space for solo travelers, Chaifetz said.
The 6:30 a.m. flight departure is ideal for business and leisure travel, as it leaves ample time to make connecting flights at Charlotte Douglas, Chaifetz said.
The 1:15 p.m. flight departure is ideal for international flights that connect in Charlotte, Chaifetz said.
Contour will have a dedicated aircraft held overnight at the airport, Ream said.
“And why that's important, if you have an aircraft that overnights somewhere else and then comes here, there’s more chance of possible delays,” Ream said.
The airline will rotate planes for maintenance, but there will always be an aircraft on site.
Ream said the airline industry is hard to predict, but SRVA anticipates a long relationship with Contour, hoping to renew after the three-year contract is up.
