Harrisonburg will be getting a steep discount as part of its deal with a Cincinnati firm hired to help find the Friendly City’s next police chief.
City spokesperson Michael Parks said the city will save thousands of dollars because of a clause in the contract that kicked in if former Chief Eric English stayed for less than two years.
“There will be some costs, but were not looking anywhere close to the $27,000,” he said.
Parks said a total cost for the firm likely won’t be available until the search wraps up. He said the key variable will be traveling, which should be reduced because of COVID-19.
In 2018, the city entered into a $27,000 contract with The Novak Consulting Group, a Cincinnati-based business management consultant firm, to lead the search to replace former chief Stephen Monticelli.
The search yielded 67 applicants and led to the hiring of one of the Richmond Police Department’s top brass, English. He stayed with the city for roughly two years before being named chief of the Henrico County Police Department in September.
After English’s departure, Deputy Chief Gabriel Camacho was named interim police chief. He garnered support to become the permanent chief from several community members and English.
Camacho retired as a captain from New Jersey's Camden County Police Department on Oct. 1, 2019 after 25 years of service.
He was an officer with the Camden Police Department when it disbanded in 2012. He had worked for the department since 1994. He was among the first hired in the newly formed police force that — over the years — significantly reduced the murder and violent crime rates.
English created the deputy position and hired Camacho in December 2019.
Parks said a nationwide search shouldn't be considered a knock on Camacho, who he said could apply for the position.
“It’s certainly not a statement that he has not been good enough,” Parks said. “He’s certainly stepped right into Chief English’s shoes.”
Parks said City Manager Eric Campbell’s policy is to always use a search firm to help pick a new chief because of how vital the position is to the community.
“We always should be looking for the best available talent,” he said. "[The search firm] knows the right places to advertise across the nation. They’re already a step ahead.”
He said the city isn’t just looking for a police chief.
“This person is expected to be a community leader,” Parks said.
