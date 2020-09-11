Ever wondered what on Earth is going on inside some people's heads? Well, now is the time to find out.
Virginia Public Media, VPM, is partnering with StoryCorps to record dialogue between people of different beliefs and walks of life for history.
StoryCorps, a national nonprofit that champions preservation of personal stories, is running a nationwide project, One Small Step. In connection with six public media organizations around the U.S., the initiative's goal is to facilitate and broadcast conversations between Americans of opposing viewpoints.
The questions are designed to identify key factors in the commonalities and discrepancies between participants, not spark political debate.
With permission, each dialogue will be preserved at the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress.
Signups to "take One Small Step" are available on VPM's website.
