A Harrisonburg man who was previously found guilty of killing another man outside a city hookah lounge in October 2017 was convicted on a related charge Thursday.
It took jurors about five minutes in Rockingham County Circuit Court to find Wesley Cruz, 29, guilty of felony possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. Prosecutors relied on a 2010 felony conviction of attempted malicious wounding.
Jurors recommended he spend the maximum five years in prison.
That’s in addition to the sentence he faces for the murder of Miguel Angel Meza Ramirez, 20.
On Oct. 2, jurors found Cruz guilty of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the death.
The jury recommended Cruz spend 48 years in prison. He faced up to life in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 10. Cruz also faces a probation violation.
During closing arguments, Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst told jurors it was obvious Cruz possessed a gun when he killed Ramirez. The crime was captured on video.
“You will see the flash of the muzzle,” she told jurors. “There’s no doubt.”
Cruz’s attorney, Hunter Jackson, suggested during his closing argument that there’s no proof that Cruz was the one in the video.
Cruz wasn’t in court for Thursday’s trial. Instead, he appeared via teleconference. He refused to leave the holding cell in the courtroom because he was told he would need to be in foot shackles, which is standard procedure.
The investigation into Cruz began just after midnight on Oct. 8, 2017, when Harrisonburg police were dispatched to the now-defunct Vibe Bistro and Hookah Lounge on South Main Street.
When police arrived, they found Ramirez in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound.
Ramirez was pronounced dead a short time later at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Prosecutors say Cruz and the victim began arguing inside the bar. When Ramirez left, they say, Cruz followed him to the parking lot, where Cruz shot Ramirez in the chest.
Garst said the shooting happened because Ramirez didn’t show Cruz the respect he felt he deserved.
She said Cruz used a stolen .45-caliber Kimber handgun to kill Ramirez.
Police found the weapon off Cecil Wampler Road based on information in a jailhouse letter written by a co-defendant in the case, Keane Latrae Alestock, who drove Cruz from the scene of the crime. In December 2018, Alestock pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and got 2½ years of active prison time.
Harrisonburg police traced the gun to a Henrico County deputy. It was not his service-issued weapon.
