A repeat convicted meth dealer, who already had a pending drug distribution charge, was arrested again by the RUSH Drug Task Force on drug dealing charges following a brief chase Tuesday near Linville.
Joseph Jose Federowicz, 39, was charged Tuesday with felony drug distribution as a third or subsequent offense and felony eluding. He was also issued a civil citation for possession of marijuana.
He appeared in Rockingham County General District Court on Wednesday.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 5.
At the time of the most recent arrest, Federowicz was wanted for failing to appear in Rockingham County Circuit Court for current charges and a probation violation.
Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said a member of the task force spotted Federowicz driving on Melrose Road at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and attempted to pull him over.
However, Hutcheson said, Federowicz sped away and dumped the vehicle a short time later. He then fled on foot before being captured.
He was taken to the Rockingham County Jail and held without bond.
Federowicz, who has a criminal record spanning roughly two decades, was indicted by a Rockingham County grand jury on Sept. 21 for felony drug distribution as a third or subsequent offense.
He appeared in Rockingham County Circuit Court on Wednesday.
A jury trial was scheduled for Oct. 21.
Federowicz’s criminal record in Rockingham County dates back to at least 2004 and includes multiple drug distribution convictions and probation violations.
