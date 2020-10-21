The girlfriend of a Rockingham County man who admitted to shooting two men — one fatally — in downtown Harrisonburg pleaded guilty Tuesday in Rockingham County Circuit Court.
Kara Blankenbaker, 25, pleaded guilty to felony accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.
As part of a plea deal, Judge Bruce Albertson sentenced her to a five-year suspended sentence. Blankenbaker has already served roughly 1 ½ years while waiting for the case to be resolved.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst noted that Blankenbaker cooperated in the case against John Doljac.
Doljac, 44, was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with the shooting that killed Kirkman “Kirk” Rountree, 26, of Harrisonburg, in June 2018.
As part of a plea deal, Doljac pleaded guilty on Jan. 6 to felony second-degree murder and felony attempted second-degree murder.
He was sentenced by Judge T.J. Wilson to more than three decades in prison during a hearing in Rockingham County Circuit Court on Aug. 27.
Doljac has started the process to appeal the sentence.
The investigation into Doljac and Blankenbaker began on June 29, 2018, when Harrisonburg police responded to the downtown area at 2:20 a.m. for a reported shooting. Once on the scene, police found Rountree at the corner of West Market Street and Court Square suffering from a gunshot wound.
Christopher Jones, then 47, a friend of Rountree, also was injured in the shooting.
An altercation near the Water Street parking deck a block away preceded the shooting, according to police.
Doljac’s attorneys suggested that the victims were attempting to help Doljac and Blankenbaker purchase cocaine.
Rountree and Jones were taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center by the Harrisonburg Rescue Squad. Rountree was flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, where he died. Jones was treated and released from Sentara RMH.
Police believe Blankenbaker drove Doljac away from the crime scene in a white Nissan Xterra. Both were arrested later that night at their home in the Legion Hills subdivision near the Timberville town limits.
Police identified the vehicle and its occupants through surveillance footage taken at the scene.
