After a run of nearly 38 years, the curtains will come down on the Convocation Center this weekend on the campus of James Madison University.
It opened for basketball during the 1982-83 season — less than two years after the first NCAA appearance for the men’s program.
The JMU men drew some big crowds in the 1990s with future Hall of Famer Lefty Driesell as coach — but the Convo also was site of the state prep basketball semifinal in 1985 between powerhouse R.E. Lee (now Staunton) and winner Martinsville that had cars backed up on I-81.
The JMU women host Drexel at 7 p.m. tonight and Delaware on Sunday at 2 p.m. in the last two regular-season games at the place called The Convo. The Dukes are chasing first-place Drexel for the CAA regular-season title.
Here is a look back at some notable names to appear at the Convocation Center:
Top Female Hoopsters/Coaches
In alphabetical order, a partial list of some of the top female basketball players to perform:
Meredith Alexis - she played for JMU from 2003-07 and is among all-time leaders in several categories.
Sydney Beasley - played for JMU from 1986-88 and was a member of the CAA team of the decade.
Kirby Burkholder - she was the CAA player of the year in 2014 for JMU; Turner Ashby grad has played overseas since then, and had tryout with Washington Mystics.
Elena Delle Donne – she played from 2009-13 at the University of Delaware, which like JMU is in the Colonial Athletic Association. A former CAA player of the year, she helped lead the Mystics to the WNBA title last year.
Medina Dixon - played at ODU from 1981-85 and was an All-American and Naismith Award finalist.
Dawn Evans - high-scoring guard ended her JMU career in 2012.
Adrienne Goodson - former ODU standout was a member of the 1985 NCAA champs.
Jazmon Gwathmey - drafted by Minnesota of the WNBA out of JMU in 2016, she has played overseas for several years and Wednesday signed to attend camp with the Connecticut Sun. She helped Puerto Rico gain a 2020 Olympic spot.
Suzie McConnell-Serio - former Penn State standout played pro ball and is former coach at Duquesne and Pittsburgh.
Shelia Moorman - the JMU coach led the Dukes to several wins over big-time programs during her 1982-97 tenure — including stunning upset at top-ranked Penn State in 1991 and win five years earlier at Virginia in NCAA tournament. She said this week JMU made a commitment to challenge powerhouse ODU.
Ticha Penicheiro - played at ODU from 1994-98 and is a women’s basketball Hall of Famer.
Kamiah Smalls - the current JMU senior is on track to wind up near the top of the charts on several career categories, including points, rebounds and assists.
Kristi Toliver – the Harrisonburg High product led University of Maryland to the NCAA title as a freshman in 2006. She guided the Terps past host JMU in Harrisonburg in 2007. Toliver helped Washington to the WNBA title in 2019 and recently signed with the LA Sparks of the WNBA. She is also an assistant coach with the Washington Wizards of the NBA.
Tamera Young – former JMU star has been in the WNBA since 2008.
Top Male Hoopsters/Coaches
In alphabetical order, a partial list of some of the top men to play or coach:
J.J. Barea - the former Northeastern star had a long NBA career after his college days ended in 2006.
Kenny Brooks - Waynesboro High graduate was a point guard for Dukes; made a bigger name for himself as JMU women’s coach before heading to Virginia Tech in same role four years ago.
Dell Curry – Fort Defiance High graduate and Harrisonburg native played for Virginia Tech at the Convocation Center on Jan. 15, 1986 as Hokies won 73-65. He went on to play in the NBA and is the father of Steph Curry, now with Golden State.
Lefty Driesell - was the JMU coach (1988-96) that led Dukes to NCAA appearance in 1994. The Norfolk native also took Davidson, Maryland and Georgia State to the NCAA tourney and won more than 100 games at each.
Charles Fisher - the steady guard was part of first JMU team to play in the Convo during the 1982-83 season.
Steve Hood – after playing at the University of Maryland, Hood starred for Driesell at JMU from 1989-91. He was born in Lynchburg and played preps for Hall of Famer Morgan Wootten at DeMatha Catholic in Maryland.
Gene Keady – former Purdue coach brought his Boilermakers to JMU as a favor to Driesell.
Johnny Newman - Danville native played at the University of Richmond from 1982-86 and then in the NBA from 1986 to 2002.
Dan Ruland - JMU big man was part of first Convo team in 1982-83.
David Robinson – Hall of Famer Robinson played in college at Navy, which at the time was in the CAA along with JMU.
Louis Rowe – the current JMU coach was part of the Dukes’ NCAA team in 1994. He transferred from the University of Florida and averaged more than 21 points per game as a senior.
Ralph Sampson – Harrisonburg High class of 1979 star was a three-time player of the year at the University of Virginia. The future Hall of Famer helped Cavaliers beat host JMU in the second game at the Convocation Center in 1982. He attended the last men’s game here Saturday.
Jerry Tarkanian - former UNLV coach brought his Runnin’ Rebels to JMU to face Driesell and the Dukes in December, 1991. UNLV was ranked and won 80-73; The Shark was said to complain how hard it was to get his team from Las Vegas to Harrisonburg.
David West – future NBA star played at ODU from 1979-83 and in the NBA from 1983-2000. ODU is a former member of the CAA.
Notable Non-Athletes
Here is a partial list of non-basketball players to appear, in alphabetical order:
Jim Acosta - CBS News staffer and 1993 JMU grad spoke at 2004 graduation, according to school website.
George Carlin - comedian appeared in the 1980s at height of his popularity. “It was an awesome show. He was one of my comedy heroes,” according to Steve Gaines, a JMU student at the time and a graduate of Turner Ashby.
Jimmy Carter - former U.S. president gave a lecture on peace in the Middle East in 2009.
Rosalyn Carter – former First Lady was the commencement speaker for Eastern Mennonite University in 1986; expecting a large crowd, EMU made plans in advance to use the Convocation Center. She shook hands with each graduate.
Heart and Eddie Money - both appeared in concert in 1984, according to www.setlist.fm
Robert Sutton - JMU grad (1981) and TV producer, including “Cheers,” spoke at graduation in 2007, according to school website.
Archbishop Desmond Tutu - the Nobel Prize winner spoke here in 2007.
Barack Obama – future U.S. President made a campaign stop in 2008.
Note: special thanks on input from Gary Michael and Milla Sue Wisecarver, former members of the sports information office at JMU, and Curt Dudley, current director of broadcast services at JMU.
