In Wednesday's edition of the Daily News-Record, the individual statistical leaders in Broadway's 47-28 win over Waynesboro in girls basketball were listed incorrectly. Hannah Phares led the Gobblers with 18 points in the victory while A.C. Swartz added 11 and Lily Gatesman finished with 10. For the Little Giants, Cierra Bruce continued to impress with 18 points while Jaden Sprouse and Mariela Ruiz finished with four apiece. The DN-R regrets the error.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.