A story in Saturday's Daily News-Record ("Timberville Proposes $2.2 Million Budget," April 23) should have said Timberville Town Council is proposing a 1-cent decrease for the town's real estate tax rate. It also should have said the budget proposes a 5% increase in salaries across all departments.
