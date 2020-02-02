In Saturday's edition of the Daily News-Record, a wrestler from Turner Ashby was mistakenly omitted from the story about the Valley District wrestling championships at Spotswood High School. The Knights will send 10 wrestlers to Saturday's Region 3C wrestling championships at Liberty-Bedford, including sophomore Bryce Farley. Farley finished third in the 106-pound weight class at the district championships with a 6-2 decision over Waynesboro's Ty Lafferty. The DN-R regrets the error.
