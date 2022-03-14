A story in Thursday's Daily News-Record ("Supervisors Hear Concerns On Tax Rate, Adopt Precinct Changes," March 10) listed an incorrect phone number for Rockingham County's Board of Equalization. The correct number is 540-564-5079.
