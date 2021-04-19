WILLIAMSBURG — It wasn't the ending Toby Corriston wanted, but it was one that left him motivated to accomplish more over the next two seasons.
The Harrisonburg sophomore shot an 11-over-83 to tie for 26th at the Virginia High School League Class 5 golf championship at Williamsburg National Golf Club on Monday. He was the lone city/county golfer to play at the state championships.
"Today didn't go very well," Corriston said. "I didn't strike the ball clean. For how poorly I struck the ball, I am fine with my score but I would've liked to do better."
Corriston tied for fourth at the Valley District championship on March 24th and finished as runner-up in a thrilling finish at last week's Region 5D competition.
"I didn't have any nerves today, even though it was the state tournament," Corriston said. "I like being in the spotlight and having the pressure on me."
Staunton's Mason Wyatt shot an eight-over-par 80 to finish fourth in the VHSL Class 2 championship at Pete Dye River Course on Virginia Tech's campus.
John Elam shot an 88, Mac Carr shot a 95 and Ben Cason finished with a 100 for the Storm, who were fourth overall as a team with a score of 363.
"It was pretty awesome making it as a sophomore," Corriston said. "It does, however, set the bar pretty high for future years."
Corriston's disappointment was evident on Monday, but his motivation was high.
With two years left in his prep career, the sophomore is likely just getting started.
"I think it provides all the motivation for next year," Corriston said. "The bar is set high and I hope to rise to the challenge."
In other prep sports Monday:
Gladiators, Cougars Headline All-District Teams
As Riverheads and Stuarts Draft prepare to play in their respective Virginia High School League state semifinal football games this week, players and coaches were honored Monday.
Gladiators veteran coach Robert Casto, who has helped guide Riverheads to winning the last four Class 1 state titles, was named the Shenandoah District Coach of the Year.
Riverheads senior running back Zac Smiley, who is the program's all-time leading rusher, was named the league's Offensive Player of the Year for a second consecutive season.
Stuarts Draft defensive lineman Latrell Fomby was named Defensive Player of the Year.
The Gladiators (8-0) are seeking their fifth straight state title this year and will travel to take on West Point at WPHS in the Class 1 state semifinals at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
The Cougars (7-1), meanwhile, will take on Poquoson in the Class 2 semifinals on Saturday at 1 p.m. at York High School. Draft's only loss this year was to Riverheads.
The first-team defense was headlined by Draft with Fomby (DL), Jayden Watkins (DE), Aaron Nice (LB), Troy Thompson (LB), Jo'el Howard (DB and PR), Cobey Rothgeb (DB), Symeon Balser (SD) and Dustyn Fitzgerald (AP) all earning a spot on the team.
Joining those Cougars on the first-team defense was Riverheads' Zac Smiley (LB), Noah Smiley (DE), Isaac Hartless (DL), Cayden Cook-Cash (LB) and Isaiah Dunlap (DB), Wilson Memorial's Cameron Sprouse (DL) and Buffalo Gap's Hunter Campbell (P).
On the offensive side, it was the unbeaten Gladiators dominating the first team with Zac Smiley (RB), Josh Watson (C), Collin Armstrong (OL), Tylar Davis (OL), Trevor Roberts (TE), Landon Lightner (WR) and Cooper Robson (K) all earning a spot.
Also on the first-team offense was Draft's Howard (WR and KR), Nice (RB), Rothgeb (RB) and Jayson Williams (OL), Wilson Memorial's Sprouse (OL) and Kaden Welcher (QB), Staunton's Ryan Bosserman (WR) and Buffalo Gap's Tanner Rivenburg (AP).
The second-team defense for the Shenandoah District featured Lightner (DB), David Brooks (DE) and Cy Cox (AP) of Riverheads, Williams (DL), Ethan Cash (DL) and Bryce Dennison (P) of Stuarts Draft, Trent Gruver (DE), Nathan Goff (LB) and Blake Rodgers (DB) of Wilson Memorial, Mark Yoder (DL), Michael Bondaruk (LB) and Hunter Campbell (DB) of Buffalo Gap, Staunton's Peyton Dunn (LB) and Zach Boyd (DB and PR) and Fort Defiance's Riley Miller (LB).
Finally, the second-team offense consisted of Wilson Memorial's Coby Sprouse (C), Blake Rodgers (WR) and Henry Fosnocht (K), Stuarts Draft's Cash (OL) and Fomby (TE), Riverheads' Cox (RB), Noah Smiley (RB) and Bennett Dunlap (QB), Buffalo Gap's Jacob Craig (OL), Bryce Hildebrand (RB) and Jackson Ingram (KR), Fort Defiance's Christian Sorrells (OL) and Drew Shreckhise (WR) and Staunton's Kayden Jackson (WR) and Jaquante Scott (AP).
