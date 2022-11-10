While City Council tabled several agenda items at a short meeting Wednesday, some decisions were made in Room 11 of City Hall.
Council, meeting a day later and in a different location than usual because of Tuesday's general election, revisited a resolution approved at its last meeting to make some minor changes.
Members unanimously approved a revised resolution on high-performance standards and solar requirements for new city-owned buildings.
The revisions included a word change of “enacted” to “amended,” and an added emphasis on solar energy use.
Solar panels on newly built and renovated municipal buildings will reduce the amount of energy consumed, resulting in a financial benefit for the city, according to the resolution.
The 2012 Virginia High Performance Building Act was amended in 2021 to apply these standards, which create new environmental guidelines regarding energy efficiency and use, to municipal buildings effective July 1, 2023, for localities with populations under 100,000.
Harrisonburg’s updated rules are effective Jan. 1, however.
Council member Sal Romero asked if any other localities are adopting the standards early.
City Manager Ande Banks said he did not know, but localities with a population over 100,000 were required to start applying the standards on July 1, 2021.
Council also voted to move forward a grant application for the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Strengthening Mobility and Revolutionizing program.
If approved, the city will use the grant to test and study a combination of technology to help improve traffic flow.
Phase one of the grant program would study results collected from Centracs Edaptive, a signal control software already being used on the Port Republic Road corridor, Banks said.
Another product, Centracs Transit Priority, would be installed on transit buses and eventually emergency vehicles to coordinate vehicle movement with traffic lights.
The federal grant doesn’t require any money from the city.
The deadline to submit an application is Friday, according to Michael Parks, city spokesperson.
In other business, council voted to rename the Office of Emergency Services to the Office of Emergency Management. The change allows the fire chief to name a deputy emergency management coordinator and clarify that the Office of Emergency Management is part of the fire department.
Council rescheduled six special-use permit and rezoning requests to its Nov. 22 meeting.
Council also delayed action on a decision to appoint a new member of the Harrisonburg Electric Commission. Council will consider three candidates to replace Hobey Bauhan, who will no longer be eligible to serve when his second three-year term ends on Dec. 31.
Quinton Callahan, Abe Shearer and Jennifer Shirkey were nominated by the commission.
Council member Laura Dent requested more time to interview the candidates, and council agreed to revisit the topic on Nov. 22.
