“Back from the grave” and back to the states, Waylon Payne and Doug Seegers are two Americana artists joining forces in a return to their roots, bringing classic country to Harrisonburg this weekend.
The artists have not worked together before, but both have known desolation and hardship and came through on the other side. On Friday, Payne and Seegers will share music from their new projects at The Golden Pony.
Seegers is a bluesy country artist from New York who chased his dreams to Nashville and was living on the streets before making his breakthrough on Swedish charts after appearing on the international TV show “Jills veranda.”
His first album, “Going Down to the River,” talks about heartbreak, addiction and the intermittent breaks of joy. Rolling Stone ran a feature about Seegers’ discovery of fame and said where his words don’t break your heart, his voice shatters the rest.
“The spare lyrics and melodies, often stripped down to their rawest, most haunting essence, wouldn’t be nearly as poignant if not for Seegers’ voice. His twang has that hollow, lonesome ache that can’t be manufactured. Seegers was born with the pipes made for traditional country, but his hardscrabble existence has given his voice its shape, resonance and undeniable longing,” Melinda Newman wrote for the magazine in 2014.
For seven years, Seegers has enjoyed fame abroad, but he is returning for his first full U.S. tour to try to build his national roots.
“This is my first year back where I’m actually gonna try to put a little time into playing around in America,” Seegers said. “I’ve been looking forward to getting some time to establish myself here. I mean, I’ve been living in Nashville for 20 years now, but I’ve been going over to Sweden so frequently, we haven’t really put any time into any kind of American touring.”
At the show, Seegers will perform some of his earlier music, covers of Jimmie Rodgers and a few songs from his latest gospel record, “Mercy on Me,” which will be released later this spring.
Proudly claiming descent of country royalty, Payne is the son of Sammi Smith, one of the few female singers from the 1970s outlaw country movement that helped build Nashville, and Jody Payne, a longtime guitarist for Willie Nelson.
Seventeen years ago, he released his last album, “Drifter.” He said it was a record of loneliness with empty words, but his latest project is a raw narrative of his story that he shares in hopes of helping others struggling with similar demons.
“It starts when I was 18, and it moves on to getting sober and then being alive today and just being grateful for it. I find that after I got myself through my problems, my addictions, there’s so many other people out there with far worse problems than me,” he said.
Payne endured sexual abuse as a child, he said, and after coming out as gay and being expelled from college, he found himself living on the streets. He received a small break in the early 2000s with his first album and debuted on the big screen, but his success led to a methamphetamine addiction that he said nearly took his life. He began fighting for sobriety in 2012 and is now clean, eager to share his story.
“In my mind, I feel like we’re supposed to be diligent and share our experiences. There aren’t that many people talking about it out there, and I just feel like it’s important to honor your experiences,” Payne said.
This summer, Payne will release his new album, “The Prodigal.” He said his goal is to make enough money to create a home for discarded youth to find shelter, community and learn the valuable life skills that their families were unable to teach them.
Rolling Stone listed him among the top 20 shows to see at AmericanaFest last year. Payne said meeting fans at shows and talking about difficult shared experiences with them has been very rewarding.
“I’m 48 years old, so I’m not going to say or believe by any stretch that means that I’m anybody that 16- or 17-year-old gay youth are looking at yet, but hopefully if there’s some kids that go through the situation I did, maybe they’ll find something in this music to latch onto. Maybe they can get some peace from it or some solace,” he said.
Payne and Seegers’ tour starts today in Washington, D.C., and will make its way to Harrisonburg at The Golden Pony on Friday. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door and music is from 8 to 10 p.m.
“Life is too sad. Life is too short. I’ve been through it, but you know what, a lot of people have been through a lot worse than I have. … I’m not vain enough to think that I’m the second coming of anything,” Payne said. “I did it because I needed to say some things and I say things through music, so it’s incredibly healing to me to be able to sing these songs every night and tell my stories and hopefully it means something to some people.”
