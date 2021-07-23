YORK, Penn. - The West Virginia Power of the independent Atlantic League just concluded a road trip that took the baseball team from Charleston to southern Maryland to Long Island to North Carolina to here at York and then back to Charleston early Friday.
"Absolutely awful," Paul Menhart, 52, the first-year pitching coach for the Power of Charleston, says of the travel. "Some of these games we were expected to play at night, then drive all night and play the next day. It doesn't coincide with an off day. It is not an ideal" situation.
The trip overall was about 2,190 miles.
Menhart is used to long bus trips - he pitched in the minors in cities such as Myrtle Beach, Knoxville and Syracuse and was a coach in the minors with Washington with stops in Hagerstown, Savannah and Harrisburg, Penn., among others.
"I was with Hagerstown and we went to West Virginia," he said, sitting back of home plate during batting practice before Wednesday's game here against the York Revolution.
But the native of St. Louis, who grew up in Connecticut, is also used to the glamour of the Major Leagues with chartered flights and first-class hotels. Menhart played for Toronto, Seattle and San Diego and was the pitching coach for the Nationals on the World Series winner in 2019.
Menhart was let go by Washington after last season as Jim Hickey, a friend with manager Dave Martinez from their days in Tampa Bay, took over prior to this season.
After wearing a mask last season with the Nationals, Menhart - who has been vaccinated - finds it easier to communicate with pitchers now that he doesn't have to wear one.
“About as normal as normal can be when it comes to coaching. You don’t have to constantly say, ‘What?” since you can’t read somebody’s lips. That mandate is being lifted, certainly in this league and I know it will work its way up to the big leagues. It is quite a blessing to be honest with you," he said.
Menhart has seen several of his pitchers claimed by Major League organizations this year. One of them is Marshall University product Aaron Blair, a former first-round pick in 2013 by Arizona who has Major League experience with Atlanta; he was signed by the Giants last week.
And several of his pitchers have been released - including Javier Vasquez on Thursday. West Virginia was 19-29 with a team ERA of 6.25, the third-worst mark in the eight-team league, in games through Thursday with a roster that has been less than constant.
“It is a little bit weird this year because it is happening far too often, with the constant turnover so implementing a program has been difficult – not impossible, but difficult. You hope the older guys who have not been picked up can relay the message. It has brought me back to my roots; I have enjoyed that aspect of it," Menhart said.
Some of the former Nationals he has run into the Atlantic League this year include infielder Steve Lombardozzi (Long Island), who played for Washington; pitcher Mike Broadway, who had been with West Virginia before he was signed by a team in Mexico; and Kevin McGowan (Lexington), who pitched for Double-A Harrisburg in 2019 in the Washington system.
Broadway, who played for Danville in 2006 in the Atlanta system, is a former minor league player with the Nationals while Lombardozzi was with Washington from 2011-13, the Orioles the next year, the Pirates in 2015 and the Marlins in 2017.
The Atlantic League has tried new rules this year and plans to move the mound back a few inches for the second half of the season. Many of Menhart's pitchers have been in pro ball for several years.
"Some of them are here for the lifestyle; some of them want to get back to affiliated ball. That dream is still attached to their psyche or they are here to get on bus rides and enjoy the lifestyle. There are some guys who aren’t looking forward to it,” Menhart said of moving the mound back. “The individual goal here for these guys is to get out of this league and get to affiliated [ball with a Major League system] either again or for the first time an opportunity to get to big leagues again, or get there. So they question whether scouts or others can get a good indication on what they are doing when you move the mound back and shrink the strike zone. There have been some definite debates and give and takes on a daily basis.”
Menhart made national news for the positive way he dealt with Nationals' pitcher Stephen Strasburg during the 2019 World Series. Strasburg was tipping his pitches to the Houston Astros in Game 6 - but the right-handed starter recovered, pitched well and was named the World Series MVP when Washington won in seven games.
"I think they know who I am prior to getting here," Menhart said of his current pitchers with West Virginia. "I have always found a much better reward in getting the younger kids better and ready for the next level. It is something that has always fueled me. I embrace the challenge."
Menhart worked last year with Brad Holman, the pitching coordinator in player development with the Nationals. "I respect him and I think that is mutual," Holman said last year, before Menhart departed.
"I had a good bond with Paul; I wish Paul the best," Nationals' pitcher Kyle McGowin said after Menhart was let go by Washington.
Patrick Anderson was a manager in the minor league system of the Nationals when Menhart was the pitching coach of another team.
Anderson is now the skipper of Princeton in the Appalachian League and his roster has included Turner Ashby graduate and James Madison product Justin Showalter; outfielder Tommy Myint (Radford) of Virginia Beach; and infielder Kevin Keister (Maryland), the son of Tripp Keister, a manager in the Washington minor league system at Double-A Harrisburg.
"At the lower levels, he did a great job with the younger guys," Anderson said on Friday of Menhart.
Menhart tried to land a job with another Major League team after he was let go by the Nationals - without success.
He hopes to sign on in the future with a big league club. He coached at Western Carolina, his alma mater, before joining the Nationals as a minor league coach in 2005. His son, Michael, pitches for a Division III school in Georgia.
“I am open to whatever. I have a passion for coaching. I was a little upset I didn’t get an opportunity with another organization in the off-season. I thought there were some pretty solid opportunities but they didn’t come into fruition but now I am not counting out the college ranks,” Menhart said.
