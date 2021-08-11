NEW MARKET - Cade Templeton has been part of title teams in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference with Shenandoah University.
But until Tuesday night, the Harrisonburg graduate had not been a member of a championship team in the Rockingham County Baseball League.
A former pitcher for Montezuma, the lefty helped change that narrative as he threw five innings out of the bullpen and allowed no runs on one hit with six strikeouts as the New Market beat host Stuarts Draft 8-4 to sweep the four-game series. The Shockers went 9-0 in the playoffs and won the first title for a New Market-based team in 49 years.
"My fastball was pretty good. My curve wasn't as good, but I was able to get it in there for strikes," Templeton told the News-Record on Wednesday. "Our defense was making all of the plays; I really can't ask for more than that. Frankie [Ritter] made a lot of good plays up the middle" at shortstop.
The starting pitcher for the Shockers was Ethan Laird. "He went two times through the lineup and that was four innings," New Market Coach Nolan Potts said Wednesday.
The first pitch winner Templeton threw in the fifth turned into a base hit by standout leadoff man Zach Roberts of Stuarts Draft. "That was the only hit he gave up," Potts said.
Templeton also threw very well in the playoff series against Bridgewater. "He threw 11 innings of dominant baseball" in two of his playoff outings, Potts said.
Templeton, who plans to play one more season at Shenandoah, was one of several city/county products who aided New Market this year.
The pitcher of the year in the RCBL was Broadway graduate Kirk Messick, a veteran of the league who was part of a title team for the first time in 18 years in the RCBL - even though he was out of town with family on Tuesday. Messick went nine innings and allowed just one earned run to beat Draft in the first game of the series Friday.
Two rising seniors at Spotswood played a big role for the Shockers: infielder/designated hitter Luke Keister and catcher Dawson Russell, who caught the first two games of the series with Draft while regular catcher Ty Bennett was out of town.
Keister hit .438 in 17 at-bats in the four games against Stuarts Draft while Russell had two hits in five trips to the plate, with five walks.
"He definitely has a good glove and a solid arm," Templeton said of Russell. "You can tell he knows the game pretty well."
Keister hurt his elbow late in the spring season with Spotswood, Potts noted. So Keister was used as a designated hitter during regular-season play then saw action on the infield for some playoff contests.
"He was a big part of our offense as well," Templeton said. "He came up big for us, plays hard and is definitely a good asset to the team."
"He is so much fun to be around," Potts said of Keister. "He fits in well with the college guys; it was seamless for him. He can flat out hit."
Templeton said he starts school on Aug. 30 at Shenandoah. He said the baseball program is getting a turf field in Winchester so he is not sure when the fall season will get underway.
The coach for Shenandoah is Kevin Anderson, a former coach at James Madison. The pitching coach last year for the Hornets - one of the top Division III programs in the region - was Rich Croushore, a former pitcher for JMU who also appeared in the Major Leagues for St. Louis, Colorado and Boston.
New Market was swept by Broadway last year in the finals. This year, the Shockers went 9-0 in the playoffs and scored an average of 10 runs per game.
"We ran into a buzzsaw with some of the guys Broadway had," Templeton said of 2020. "We played solid all year this year."
After winning at Stuarts Draft, Potts and some players celebrated in Winchester and looked back on the season. Potts, who also coaches high school baseball, didn't get home to Leesburg until about 4 a.m.
But he could have cared less. The first year Potts played for New Market, in 2014, the Shockers were 6-23. This year the Shockers were 24-6 overall.
"After last year, we wanted to get back to the finals. The results speak for themselves," Potts said.
