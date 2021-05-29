From time to time, School Resource Officer Lamarr Wharwood stops in Elkton Elementary School to have breakfast with students.
For the first-year SRO, he said it’s a way to start developing a bond with the students at an early age.
“It’s a small action that makes their day,” said the Rockingham County sheriff’s deputy, who oversees East Rockingham High School and its feeder schools. “It lights them up. It’s building a relationship with them so they can trust law enforcement.”
In the past year, several controversial videos of school resource officers arresting children nationwide, combined with a decline of trust in police officers after high-profile deaths at the hands of law enforcement, resulted in school divisions across the country reevaluating whether police officers should be in schools. Some argue it creates a school-to-prison pipeline by charging students for minor infractions.
The Rockingham County Public Schools system is prepared to expand its SRO program next school year, adding a fifth officer to the ranks. Harrisonburg City Public Schools has formed a committee to evaluate a variety of options, ranging from keeping the status quo to removing them from schools altogether.
ERHS principal Eric Baylor, who will be leaving the school at the end of the year for a job in Central Office, said it’s a no-brainer that officers should remain at schools.
He said Wharwood has played an important role with the school all year.
“He’s such a positive influence for our kids. Why wouldn’t we want him in our building?” Baylor said. “They get to meet a real police officer, and realize that this police officer is looking out for what is best for them.”
Wharwood started his career in 2014 with the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, left in 2017 for a job as a police officer with the Massanutten Police Department and returned to the sheriff’s office last year.
The Spotswood High School graduate was assigned as the school resource officer for ERHS last summer.
As a student at SHS, Kevin Dofflemyer served as his SRO. Dofflemyer is now Wharwood’s supervisor.
“I looked up to him. He was a role model,” Wharwood said. “His door was always open for me.”
Now Wharwood is in the position to keep his door open for ERHS students.
“I wanted to be that mentor,” Wharwood said. “It’s helping kids with issues in school, sometimes out of school.”
Wharwood’s job varies from day to day. On some days, he can be found with Baylor visiting homes for truancy checks or he could be teaching students about cyberbullying or what to do when pulled over by a police officer.
But, most of the time, he’s simply walking the halls and chatting with students.
He said it’s unfortunate when he hears comments, both locally and nationally, that officers are in schools simply to enforce laws.
“I want to keep students out of trouble,” he said, adding that when he sees someone doing something wrong he talks to the student. “We try to find a solution. We learn from our mistakes.”
During this school year, there were four SROs, one for Broadway, East Rockingham, Spotswood and Turner Ashby high schools and their feeder schools. Next year, a fifth will be assigned to cover Massanutten Technical Center and Rockingham Academy.
Rockingham County Schools Superintendent Oskar Scheikl said the SRO program in his school system has worked well, but he added he understands that all school systems are different.
He said he works closely with Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson to make sure the right deputies are chosen for each school. Scheikl said he sees the SROs as more than just police officers there to protect the people in the building.
“If the purpose is to provide protection, you’re missing the opportunity to create positive relationships,” he said, adding that SROs are not in the job of disciplining students. “They’re not here in a gotcha mode.”
He said he is encouraged the SRO program is expanding.
“It’s a worthwhile program that we plan to continue,” he said.
But his counterpart in the city, Michael Richards, isn’t so sure that armed police are beneficial to the learning environment.
He said, in some cases, armed police inside of schools can be intimidating to marginalized students.
“The SROs are good people,” he said. “I have zero complaints with our SROs. It’s not about them.”
In January, the school system created a task force to evaluate the SRO program, looking at what the city does compared to other cities across the country. The task force includes a variety of people, ranging from teachers and parents to leaders of community groups.
Richards said the look at SROs is part of a comprehensive evaluation of school discipline, although local police say the subject of SROs and discipline have little to do with the other.
In city schools, Richards said, Black students are disciplined disproportionately to others. Of those receiving out-of-school suspension, 19% are Black, despite making up just 10% of the study body.
He said it’s a nationwide trend.
Richards said studies have shown that teachers handle white and Black students differently when handling disruptive behavior.
“The teacher will tell the white kid to knock it off and the Black kid gets referred to the office,” Richards said.
Locally, he said, it comes down to the “disruptive behavior,” a subjective category, Richards said.
He questioned whether that discipline is being handed out equally.
“It requires a judgment by an adult … a split-second decision on whether this kid needs to leave the room,” Richards said. “These are just kids, I don’t want them on a disciplinary tract.”
But, when it comes down to police involvement in situations involving students, cases are far and few between.
In the last 10 years, HPD has been involved in 276 cases involving students in the school system, according to Frank Sottaceti, the city and county’s criminal justice planner. Of those, 76 have been arrested, averaging less than one arrest per month.
A bulk of the arrests were for drug possession or assault and battery, he said.
HPD officers Ronnie Bowers and Tony Hermes have spent the last several years as SROs, in and out of Harrisonburg High School and the city’s two middle schools.
Hermes said discipline is not something that SROs are looking to do.
“We don’t look for discipline problems. We’re not patrolling the halls,” he said, adding they are there as a safety measure, first and foremost. “We’re like that fire extinguisher on the wall.”
Bowers echoed his statements.
“We don’t discipline,” he said.
But, he said, they often talk to students about various subjects to show the human side of police officers.
Richards said that some of the students might be afraid of police officers. With nearly 50% of the students Hispanic, some might come from countries where police are feared.
Hermes said SROs can help fix that bad reputation.
“They get to see us in uniform,” Hermes said. “If that fear has never been addressed, if they get pulled over, it could lead to bad decisions.”
Several options have been discussed, Richards said, but he’s still waiting for recommendations.
“There’s lots of different viewpoints,” he said. “I shouldn’t make this decision unilaterally. It should be more of a community decision.”
One option, he said, was to have officers secure the perimeter of the building only. Another option is to have armed police officers outside the building and a SRO who is unarmed and not in uniform inside the building.
An unarmed officer inside a school is an idea HPD wouldn’t support.
“I would not place them in a school,” Lt. Chris Monahan said. “It would not feel comfortable with my officers in a school without a way to protect themselves. It would put them at great risk.”
Bowers said it would be a bad idea for unarmed officers with no uniforms to be in schools.
For example, he said, if there happened to be a mass shooting, multiple police agencies would respond to a school. Without a uniform and badge, he might be mistaken for a suspect.
“It wouldn’t be a good idea,” he said.
Hermes agreed.
“An unarmed police officer is a victim,” he said.
Richards said a decision on what to do with SROs will likely not come before the start of next school year. He said he will likely look toward the task force for preliminary recommendations to implement as a temporary solution.
While he doesn’t know what the SRO program will look like, he said tough decisions will need to be made.
“My number one priority is not education, it’s to keep people safe,” Richards said.
