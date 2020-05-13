There’s a new sheriff's deputy in town.
He only stands about 2-feet tall when he’s on all fours and weighs about 80 pounds, but can take down the manliest men without a problem.
On Wednesday, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office introduced Titan, a 20-month-old Belgian malinois.
Titan is a dual-purpose dog trained for narcotics detection and suspect apprehension. It's the department's first apprehension dog.
“He passed all of the tests with flying colors,” Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said. “We’re getting a top-of-the-line dog.”
Rockingham County residents Walter and Martha Curt donated $20,000 to purchase the dog to coincide with the opening of Martha’s new shop on the corner of Trimble and Port Republic roads.
Mill Creek Country Store, which plans to open in the fall, will feature a coffee shop, deli, art gallery and antique store. In the future, it will feature a farmers market opened on Saturdays.
Martha Curt had the chance to meet Titan on Wednesday. The two hit it off.
“He’s going to be the official mascot of the store,” she said, adding he’s welcomed to stop by anytime for a dog treat.
Hutcheson said the Curt family initially approached him several months ago asking if either of the two police dogs on staff needed bulletproof vests.
The sheriff told them no, but they were raising funds for a third dog and that dog would eventually need a vest.
He said the Curts insisted on paying for everything.
“We are truly overwhelmed by their kindness,” Hutcheson said.
Titan, along with his handler, Deputy Drake Judy, spent roughly the last two months at Vohne Liche Kennels in Denver, Ind.
He returned from training Saturday and Titan is starting to get the feel of being at home.
Judy said his two children have only seen Titan in the kennel, but Titan is ready to break free.
“His tail's wagging,” Judy said. “He’s ready to play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.