The Rockingham County Baseball League opens its season today, becoming one of the few adult leagues on the East Coast to play during the COVID-19 pandemic. It won’t be the first time the RCBL gave local fans a baseball outlet while Major League Baseball stadiums were dark.
That happened most recently in 1994 when a Major League lockout cut short the regular-season and forced the cancellation of the World Series. It also happened in 1981 during a 50-day MLB strike.
"Fans should come out and enjoy it," veteran Elkton first baseman Christian Rodriguez, a 2019 RCBL All-Star, told me this week. "It feels great since we are the only baseball being played - right now."
Other East Coast leagues have answered differently the question of whether it is wise to play during the pandemic.
The professional independent Atlantic League called off its season last week, though teams in Maryland, North Carolina, and New York have the leeway to try and forge a season in some fashion.
The indy Frontier League scrapped its season Wednesday. That should help the RCBL’s New Market Shockers, who now pick up pitchers Darrell Thompson and Colton Harlow, the latter of whom was drafted out of James Madison by the Colorado Rockies two years ago. Both had hoped to play in the Frontier League, according to New Market Coach Nolan Potts.
Host New Market opens Saturday against Elkton as Blue Sox manager JJ Loker is leaning to starting lefty pitcher RJ Payne of William Monroe High and Randolph-Macon.
The Valley Baseball League, of course, called off its season weeks ago. Another league for college players, the Coastal Plains, announced Thursday that some of its teams in North Carolina won't play this summer, while two in Virginia - Martinsville, and Peninsula - hope to begin to play Wednesday.
Thus, there is a lot of excitement around the RCBL, as expanded rosters mean the arrival of Clemson catcher Adam Hackenberg for Montezuma as well as players with Division I experience at JMU, Yale, William & Mary, and Liberty, among others. That includes JMU's Justin Showalter, the Turner Ashby graduate who will pitch for Bridgewater.
In 1994, the Major League lockout began on Aug. 12 and forced one of only two World Series cancellations in baseball history.
Dennis Miller, a long-time board member for the Bridgewater Reds, recalls the void left as he couldn’t follow his beloved New York Yankees after the lockout began. But the Turner Ashby graduate, who played for the Reds in the late 1960s, got a little bit of solace: Bridgewater won the RCBL title in 1994, beating Grottoes for its seventh crown in a row.
The lockout cut the season short for some players and managers with local and regional connections.
Former Harrisonburg Turks outfielder Steve Finley was 2-for-5 for the Houston Astros in a loss to the San Diego Padres on Aug. 11 - the last game of the season for both teams. Slugger Mo Vaughn, a VBL Hall of Famer who also played for the Turks, slammed a homer for the Red Sox on Aug. 10 at Minnesota in his last at-bat of the season, before the MLB went dark.
The last game the Baltimore Orioles, a favorite of Valley fans then and now, played in 1994 under manager and Virginia Tech product Johnny Oates was on Aug. 10 with a loss in New York to the Yankees. Aug. 10 was also the date when the Orioles took the field again in 1981 after the strike.
In 1981, Turner Ashby product Alan Knicely, who played in the RCBL for Bridgewater while he was in high school, tore up the Triple-A Pacific Coast League in the Houston Astros' farm system. Knicely, who made his MLB debut in 1979 with the Astros, had 18 homers and 96 RBIs for Tuscon in 1981.
"There more fans at games since nobody was watching the majors," Knicely told me this week. "We kept wondering what (MLB) was doing to do."
What MLB did was implement a split-season, with the first- and second-half division winners getting into the playoffs. That meant Cincinnati, with the best overall record, was left out of post-season play.
Knicely got back to the Astros late in the season, hitting a homer in each of the last two games for Houston.
In that 1981 season, Linville won its third RCBL title in a row, sweeping Clover Hill in four games. A key infielder for Linville that season was Bob Wease, the long-time manager of the Harrisonburg Turks. With the Valley Baseball League going dark this summer, Wease will assist the coaching staff of Broadway in the RCBL.
That Clover Hill team featured Clint Curry, who would be drafted a year later by the Texas Rangers and is now the softball coach at TA - his alma mater. Another TA grad with Clover Hill in 1981 was catcher Sam Hess, who played 100 games in the minors 1970-73 with the Twins and Phillies.
"We had great crowds at Linville, and we had a great rivalry with Clover Hill," said Wease, a Broadway High graduate. Those Linville teams featured lefty pitchers Tim Semones and Justin Gannon, the latter a JMU product who would pitch in the minors for the Orioles in 1984-85. Semones pitched at JMU and then in the Single-A California League in 1979.
This writer had a direct connection to that 1981 RCBL season and series as I played for the Bucks at the time, though I wasn’t much help as a light-hitting infielder in my first RCBL season.
But the memories of that 1981 season have faded with time. I only vaguely recall the void left by not having the Orioles to listen to on the radio after games at Clover Hill. Another local favorite back then was Atlanta - thanks to cable TV.
In this most unusual and painful of times, I suspect many RCBL players hope that years from now, their memories of this year and season will be similarly vague.
