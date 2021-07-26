At first glance, fifth-place Broadway against fourth-place Montezuma would seem to be the most even, of course, of the four playoff series that begin Tuesday in the Rockingham County Baseball League.
And the three regular-season games between the teams would support that: the games were decided by a total of five runs, with Montezuma winning 9-8 on June 25 and 4-3 on July 8 while Broadway prevailed 7-4 on July 7.
The other three series that start Tuesday: Elkton at regular-season champion New Market; Grottoes at third-place Stuarts Draft; and Bridgewater at second-place Clover Hill.
“We are getting used to playing with one another,” Clover Hill skipper Kevin Chandler said Monday as his team ended the year on a 7-1 run. “We are cleaning up the mental mistakes and the errors, and we have been hitting really well lately, too.”
Stuarts Draft has won six games in a row while Grottoes has lost five straight. "They have one of the best hitting lineups, from top to bottom, when they have everybody there," Grottoes skipper Tim Nicely said of the Diamondbacks.
Grottoes plans to start Spotswood graduate Adam Dofflemyer on the mound in game one. The Cardinals, like many teams, have dealt with vacations and players away from the area on work trips.
One constant is slugger Keegan Woolford, the Shenandoah University product who hit a league-best nine homers with 29 RBIs during the season.
"He has become a complete hitter," Nicely said. "Now he uses the whole field, and he works the count."
The Bucks were still able to capture second with a win late Sunday night at Elkton, and Clover Hill won the tiebreaker with Stuarts Draft as both ended up 14-7. Clover Hill won two of three against Bridgewater in regular-season play.
What kind of series does Chandler expect?
“A tough one; the first series is always one of the tougher ones,” he said. “The best-of-3 series is a tough series. Just taking it one game at a time and go from there.”
Some of the key players for Clover Hill include catcher Josh Eberly, who hit .371 during the season; infielder John Siciliano (.342); second baseman Kevin Kirk, who hit .299 and drove in 12 runs in 18 games; and outfielder Bryce Suters, the Broadway High grad and James Madison commit who drove in 15 runs in just 12 games.
“Kevin Kirk has stepped up big, and John Siciliano, those guys have been hitting the ball well," Chandler noted. "Ross French (.250, 14 walks) has been playing first and second and moving around. Josh Eberly has been hitting the ball really well. A lot of these guys, they are just excited to play and will do whatever" to contribute.
Harrisonburg and Bridgewater College product Kevin Navedo, who began the summer in the Valley Baseball League, has driven in 10 runs in 14 games for Clover Hill and has an average of .250.
"He is on base a lot," Chandler said of Navedo.
Top players for Bridgewater include Brett Tharp, who hit .386 in regular-season play with 20 steals, while veteran outfielder Grey Sherfey hit .333 with 10 steals and 10 RBIs in just 54 at-bats.
The workhorse on the mound for the Reds is right-hander Derek Shifflett, who made a team-high seven starts and led the staff in innings at 55 while fanning 65 and posting a record of 3-3.
He is slated to start Tuesday, according to Sherfey. "It's going to be a battle," said Sherfey, who added he expects a good crowd on Wednesday for game two.
Pablo Saurez has pitched in five games with three starts for Bridgewater. He went a season-high 8.1 innings in his last start, against Montezuma on Friday.
The Reds also hope to have pitcher Chris Huffman, 28, the former Fort Defiance, JMU and minor league hurler with the Padres. He has pitched in five games and 19 innings this year.
"They are going to fight and they are going to a be a tough out," Chandler said of Bridgewater. "It is a whole different animal in the playoffs. Everybody is 0-0."
Baseball Notes: The Bridgewater Little League All-Star Majors (11-12) lost 13-2 to host Vienna on Monday and were knocked out of the state event. Bridgewater finishes as a top-eight team. ... The Nationals reinstated pitcher Joe Ross off the Injured List so he could start Monday in Philadelphia; outfielder Yadiel Hernandez was sent to Triple-A Rochester. ... The Harrisonburg Turks had the season come to an end Sunday with a loss to Staunton in the Valley Baseball League playoffs, but it was a good summer for first baseman Jordan Sweeney of Rutgers. He had a team-high three hits in the two playoff games after batting .285 with four homers during the season. ... Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reported the Nationals were getting a lot of trade interest in shortstop Trea Turner, who will be a free agent after the 2022 season.
