A Rockingham County man died Monday after being hit by his own truck near Dayton, according to a Virginia State Police press release.
Sgt. Brent Coffey with the Virginia State Police said emergency crews responded to the 3800 block of Martin Miller Road, near Dry Hollow Road, at about 1:10 p.m.
Coffey said Jerry W. Martz, 64, parked his 2003 Dodge Ram 3500 and was unloading a lawnmower from the trailer when the truck began rolling forward.
He attempted to stop the truck, but was struck by it.
Coffey said the truck had been placed in neutral instead of park.
Police say Martz died at the scene.
