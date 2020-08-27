A Rockingham County man who admitted to shooting two men — one fatally — in downtown Harrisonburg was sentenced to more than three decades in prison during a hearing in Rockingham County Circuit Court Thursday.
John Doljac, 44, was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with the shooting that killed Kirkman “Kirk” Rountree, 26, of Harrisonburg, in June 2018.
As part of a plea deal, Doljac pleaded guilty on Jan. 6 to felony second-degree murder and felony attempted second-degree murder.
Judge T.J. Wilson sentenced him to 50 years in prison with 18 years suspended. Recommended sentencing guidelines called for roughly 13 to 22 years in prison.
Wilson said he went above the guidelines because Doljac sought the victims after an initial fight was over.
“This conduct cannot be tolerated,” Wilson said.
Doljac's girlfriend, Kara Blankenbaker, 25, is also charged in the case. She is accused of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. She is due in court on Oct. 19.
Doljac’s attorneys called Blankenbaker to testify but she refused, asserting her Fifth Amendment right.
The investigation into Doljac and Blankenbaker began on June 29, 2018, when Harrisonburg police responded to the downtown area at 2:20 a.m. for a reported shooting. Once on the scene, police found Rountree at the corner of West Market Street and Court Square suffering from a gunshot wound.
Christopher Jones, then 47, a friend of Rountree, also was injured in the shooting.
An altercation near the Water Street parking deck a block away preceded the shooting, according to police.
Doljac’s attorneys suggested that the victims were attempting to help Doljac and Blankenbaker purchase cocaine.
Rountree and Jones were taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center by the Harrisonburg Rescue Squad. Rountree was flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, where he died. Jones was treated and released from Sentara RMH.
Police believe Blankenbaker drove Doljac away from the crime scene in a white Nissan Xterra. Both were arrested later that night at their home in the Legion Hills subdivision near the Timberville town limits.
Police identified the vehicle and its occupants through surveillance footage taken at the scene.
During Thursday’s hearing, Doljac testified that they went to Harrisonburg to try to find cocaine for Blankenbaker.
He said they approached Rountree and Jones at the Artful Dodger and asked them if they could help them get cocaine.
The four then drove to a house nearby. Rountree went inside and came out and then they returned downtown.
Once downtown and out of the vehicle, a fight ensued and Jones got the upper hand on Doljac, leaving him with a swollen eye.
Rountree and Jones left the scene. A few minutes later, Doljac and Blankenbaker drove to the pair. Prosecutors say Doljac got out and shot them.
“You tracked them like moving prey. .. You’re an expert marksman,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst said, noting Doljac’s award in the Navy for shooting accuracy.
Doljac’s attorneys, Robert Hahn and David Martin, asked Wilson to sentence Doljac within the guidelines, citing the fact he took responsibility for the crime.
During the hearing, Rountree’s mother, Betty Rountree, addressed Wilson.
“He took my life away,” she said. “It’s hard to put into words. I still feel like I’m walking through a nightmare.”
