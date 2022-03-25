Transportation projects in Rockingham County might start to move forward, as the Board of Supervisors authorized Rhonda Cooper, the county’s director of community development, to proceed with the application process with Smart Scale projects for 2022.
Cooper said the application pre-screens projects to give the Virginia Department of Transportation information as to whether “they have enough viability to move forward.”
VDOT will consider the needs for the improvements, crash data, safety concerns and current conditions before allocating money for the projects, Cooper said.
Projects funded by Smart Scale are fully funded by the state, Cooper said.
There are two options officials will consider at the intersection of U.S. 33 and Resort Drive, according to county documents.
The first “conventional” option proposes a second southbound left-turn lane on Resort Drive and the construction of a second left-turn lane on eastbound U.S. 33, according to VDOT. There would also be a new northbound left-turn lane on Mount Olivet Church Road.
VDOT estimates this proposal would reduce crashes by 3% and traffic delays by 68 seconds. Officials will consider a higher right-of-way and overall project cost.
The second “thru-cut” option restricts through movements between Resort Drive and Mount Olivet Church Road, which are under 1% of total traffic, according to VDOT. Instead, vehicles would U-turn at the Rockingham Pike and East Point Road signal and at McGaheysville Road, about one-third of a mile away from Resort Drive.
This proposal, according to VDOT, is estimated to reduce car crashes by 35% and reduce traffic delays by 68 seconds. It also costs “significantly less” than the first “conventional” option.
With nine injury crashes between 2016 and 2020, officials will consider that there is “high scoring potential” for Smart Scale funding that contributes toward a crash reduction at this intersection, according to county documents.
The “conventional” option costs an estimated $5.16 million, according to VDOT, and the “thru-cut” option is estimated to cost around $2.76 million.
Both options were proposed in VDOT’s U.S. 33 Arterial Management Study.
At Rockingham Park Way, VDOT proposed to convert the intersection to an unsignaled restricted crossing U-turn, consistent with proposed recommendations in the U.S. 33 Arterial Management Plan. Southbound drivers would divert left turns from the park to turn right, and make a U-turn at a new crossover.
This is estimated to reduce crashes by 55% and decrease vehicular delay exiting the park, according to VDOT.
At the intersection of U.S. 33 and Cross Keys Road and Indian Trail Road, proposed improvements convert the intersection to a signalized restricted crossing U-turn intersection. Drivers will divert a left turn and through movements on Cross Keys Road and Indian Trail Road to make a right turn, then a U-turn at traffic signals, according to VDOT.
Under this proposal, crashes would be reduced by 35% and traffic times reduced by two minutes, according to VDOT.
Proposed improvements at the intersection of U.S. 33 and Island Ford Road include converting the existing intersection to a signalized partial restricted crossing U-turn, and constructing a dedicated crossover for southbound through and left turning movements to make U-turns, according to VDOT.
The railroad crossing would also be upgraded to an active crossing with a warning system and traffic signal preemption, according to VDOT. A northbound left-turn lane would be built “to support dual left turns from Island Ford Road.”
Here, VDOT estimates crashes would be reduced by 35% and traffic delays by 112 seconds.
The proposed improvement at the U.S. 340 and Island Ford Road intersection is to install a traffic light, according to VDOT.
