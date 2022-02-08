Polling locations and local district boundaries will change for some Rockingham County voters, as county officials near the end of the redistricting process.
Redistricting is required for localities every 10 years, said Lisa Gooden, director of elections for Rockingham County. A public hearing on the changes will be held by the Board of Supervisors on March 9 at 7 p.m.
The proposed district boundary changes move a small portion of the Hinton area into District 2 and move the east of Grottoes to the Augusta County line into District 5.
A new voting precinct was created in District 5, called Deep Run, that includes the area east of Grottoes to the Augusta County line, which was previously in District 3.
“It’s to balance numbers between districts 3 and 5 to where there’s no more than 5% deviation between the population of those districts,” Gooden said.
Voters in the new Deep Run district will cast their ballots at South River Elementary School in Grottoes, according to the proposed changes.
Hinton-area voters in the Ottobine precinct, who reside near Clover Hill Road and West Dry River Road to Slab Road, will be moved to the Silver Lake precinct in District 2. This is to balance the population from the 2020 census and redistricting process, officials said.
The proposal combines voters who were previously in the Tenth Legion precinct with voters in the Lacey Spring precinct. Voting in this district will take place at Lacey Spring Elementary School.
Also in District 1, a new precinct was created due to merging voters only from precinct 107-Plains and 108-Little North Mountain, according to the proposal. Voting in the new 106-Lone Pine precinct will be at John C. Myers Elementary School in Broadway.
The Port Republic precinct in District 3 includes voters from Cross Keys and Port Republic, with voting to occur in the Cross Keys Ruritan Hall or a location to be determined, according to the proposal.
Voters at the Melrose precinct in District 3 will vote at the Mount Tabor Family Life center, located at the Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, Gooden said.
Gooden encouraged people to view the website RockinghamVoters.com to review the proposed changes and find more information regarding the redistricting process. People can also contact the voter registrar’s office by calling 540-564-3055 or email lgooden@rockinghamcountyva.gov for more information.
