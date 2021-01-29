When the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year, Rockingham County Fire and Rescue Chief Jeremy Holloway knew it changed safety protocols for the near future, if not forever.
With that in mind, the county purchased two self-decontamination ambulances — the first ones in the region.
Those ambulances went into service this week.
“We can plug up and decon them and get back in service,” he said, adding it speeds the process of getting back on the road by at least 30 minutes.
The county used CARES Act funding to purchase the vehicles.
One ambulance is stationed in Broadway, while the other is in McGaheysville.
All other rescue vehicles, when potentially exposed to COVID-19 patients, head to the Harrisonburg Fire Department on Maryland Avenue to get cleaned.
There, a two-man crew of Rockingham County firefighters, available 24 hours a day, spray the inside of the ambulance with Selectrocide — a disinfectant made up of chlorine dioxide mixed with water.
The firefighters, specially trained in decontamination, use a modified pressure washer to spray every inch of the inside with a fine mist. That includes everything from seat belts to the computers.
The mist remains on the surfaces for 10 minutes, then breaks down, leaving nothing to clean up. The process takes about 25 minutes.
On some days, he said, they are cleaning more than a dozen vehicles.
He said self-decon vehicles will likely be here to stay.
“I see it as the future,” Holloway said.
