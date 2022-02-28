A proposed shopping plaza on the north end of Harrisonburg will go before the Rockingham County Planning Commission on Tuesday.
Holtzman Oil Corp. has proposed the Northside Gateway Plaza on about 5.5 acres at the intersection of U.S. 11 and Mount Clinton Pike in Harrisonburg.
Part of it is in the city and part in the county.
The Mount Jackson-based company hopes to rezone the 0.9-acre plot in the county from an agricultural district to a business district, according to county documents. Under the comprehensive plan, the plot is designated for industrial use within an urban growth area.
Harrisonburg’s Planning Commission will meet March 9.
Under a business district, retail, wholesale, and service businesses can be offered to the public at convenient, concentrated locations, according to Rockingham County documents.
A site layout draft shows seven proposed buildings on the property: a gas station and convenience store area, and six buildings that could serve as restaurants, retail stores, banks, drive-thrus or medical offices.
The area is served by public water and sewer systems, according to county staff’s recommendation, and has “good access to primary roads and I-81.” County staff recommended approval of the rezoning Feb. 24.
In other business, the Planning Commission will consider adding cabinet, furniture, woodworking or upholstery shop under special-use in a prime agricultural-zoned district. Such shops are allowed under special-use in general agriculture districts.
County staff wrote in its recommendation the “impact on adjoining properties and utilities should be similar to or less than the impact of other special uses, such as small contractor and motor vehicle repair shop, which are currently allowed in A1 zoning.”
Commissioners will also hear a rezoning request for Redeemer Classical School, which operates at the old Keezletown Elementary School. Redeemer is seeking to rezone its property from an agricultural district to a rural village district. The request is under review with a special-use permit to expand the school, according to county documents.
The school’s current zoning prevents a new structure from being built closer to the road than the existing structure, according to county documents.
The Rockingham County Planning Commission meets Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
