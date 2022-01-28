Rockingham County officials announced Wednesday that Trish Davidson has been promoted to assistant county administrator for finance and operations effective Feb. 1.
Davidson has worked as the county's director of finance since January 2016.
She will continue to serve as finance director, where she manages all aspects of the county's financial requirements and is responsible for all accounts payable and payroll processes for Rockingham County employees, according to a press release.
Davidson also oversees the procurement needs for all county departments, leads capital improvement planning, develops and creates the annual budget and annual financial audit, and works with the county's commissioner of the revenue and treasurer.
Davidson said she "loves seeing the county develop" and is happy to continue to offering residents the services they need.
A Chesterfield native, Davidson earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from Virginia Commonwealth University and a master's in professional accounting from Strayer University, according to the press release.
Before coming to the Valley, Davidson worked for Prince George County as a budget analyst and finance director.
"I love being part of the county and being a part of the whole community," Davidson said.
Davidson lives in the Belmont area with her husband, Jon, a teacher at Page County High School, and their three children.
