The search for Rockingham County Public Schools’ next Superintendent is underway and the public got an update on the process at a meeting Monday night.
Earlier this year, Superintendent Oskar Scheikl announced that he will be retiring at the end of June of next year.
Searching for and hiring a Superintendent is one of the biggest undertakings a School board can take. For that reason the process is often a lengthy one.
School Board members Jackie Lohr and Charlette McQuilkin were chosen as the heads of the Search Committee.
At the School Board meeting Monday night, McQuilkin gave an update on the process. The committee has decided to hire an outside firm to head the search efforts.
“We’re found that to be successful in the past,” McQuilkin said.
The School Board will solicit RFPs — request for proposals — for firms and will choose the one that fits their needs best.
An announcement on the chosen firm is forthcoming, McQuilkin said.
School Board member Matt Cross has stated on social media that he hoped the School Board would wait until after the next election in November 2023 for a permanent Superintendent to be named, so that any newly elected School Board members could be a part of that process. It is unclear if the School Board plans to name an interim superintendent or will seek to have a permanent superintendent in place at the time of Scheikl’s departure.
Scheikl said he has planned to retire at the end of this school year for the past two years. He has had little chance to spend time with his mother over the past 30 years after moving to the United States from Austria. Retiring meant he could spend more time with her, Scheikl said.
“But life has a way of moving forward,” he said. Scheikl‘s mother died in July while he was visiting.
Looking forward, with his mother no longer here, Scheikl wondered what his path was. Ultimately, Scheikl decided to go forward with his plan and leave the superintendency in summer 2023.
Prior to becoming Superintendent, Scheikl served as the division’s director of information. He replaced outgoing former superintendent Carol Fenn.
A native of Salzburg, Austria, Scheikl left the University of Salzburg and came to the U.S. in 1992 after six years studying history and law. He attended James Madison University, where he received an undergraduate degree in December 1994. He later earned a doctorate in education from the University of Virginia.
He’s spent his professional career in Rockingham County, starting as a social studies teacher at Broadway High School in 1995. He also was a soccer coach at Broadway High School and is head coach of the Spotswood High School girls soccer team.
Scheikl taught for five years before moving to the Central Office to work as administrative software implementation specialist and was later promoted to supervisor of student information.
In July 2011, he was appointed director of information management, and oversaw the division’s digital conversion initiative, which sought to integrate technology in the classroom.
Scheikl has two daughters, who graduated from Spotswood High School.
