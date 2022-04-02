In the rolling hills of northern Rockingham County, Sarah Showalter prepared for guests staying in one of her cottages.
Her three short-term rental properties, located on Showalter’s Orchard just west of Timberville, are booked on weekends for the upcoming year.
“It’s been hugely successful,” she said.
Short-term rentals are typically defined as spaces in a residence that people can rent out for periods less than 30 days. There has been a “steady increase” of short-term rentals across Rockingham, county officials said. Assistant County Administrator Casey Armstrong said in 2019 the county had 245 units listed.
Now there’s more than 313.
That data does not include the three campgrounds in Rockingham County, nor the six bed and breakfast facilities and Massanutten Resort-affiliated lodging, Armstrong said.
Rockingham County uses a software called “Host Compliance” that provides a comprehensive list of short-term rentals listed on sites like AirBnB or Vrbo.
“The main purpose of having something like that is that we can make sure what is being put out is legal and safe for the public to stay in,” Armstrong said.
Armstrong also noted that despite the county raising the transient occupancy tax up to 5% in 2019, there’s still been an increase of short-term rentals across the county. Also known as the lodging or occupancy tax, the transient occupancy tax is levied on the total amount paid by the guest staying in a room or space for less than 30 continuous days.
He attributed the increase to the COVID-19 pandemic, noting how traditional forms of lodging, like hotels, were hit harder as opposed to non-traditional forms of rentals were.
“It’s a good way for folks to maximize the value of their homes, if you’re into it,” Armstrong said.
Rockingham County has no specific ordinance for short-term rental properties, except for towns that have enacted such ordinances. In February, Timberville Town Council narrowly passed an ordinance regarding short-term rentals.
The process for Showalter began three years ago, when she converted a wash house on the farm into a vacation rental, available on AirBnB and Vrbo.
Showalter said she’s stayed in an AirBnB before and “really enjoyed the experience.” It’s different from staying in a hotel, she said.
“It gives you a whole different perspective when you’re traveling,” she said.
Showalter equated the cottages to “romantic getaways” — they only sleep two people — and she said there is an “audience for what we’re offering.”
“The nice thing about being rural — it’s not interrupting anyone else,” she said.
Short-term rentals can also be “beneficial to everyone,” Showalter said. When people stay at short-term rental properties, they also spend money and bring in revenue to area attractions.
“When someone books with us, they always ask, ‘Where can I eat? What can I do? Where can I go?’” she said.
Bringing revenue to a town, and the county, is one benefit of short-term vacation rental properties, owners Steve and Leah Napotnik said from the inside of the Bridge House Inn in Elkton.
About 550 square feet, the one-bedroom property is located right off Old Spotswood Trail and is “booked all the time,” the Napotniks said. Steve Napotnik noted the property brings people into the town to spend money on outdoor recreation attractions, dining, local shops and the Elkton Brewing Co. — which the Napotniks own.
“Sometimes people ask ‘can we stay one more night?’” Steve Napotnik said.
In 2021, Rockingham County brought in $1,050,000 in revenue from short-term rentals and timeshares, according to county documents. The total amount of revenue the county brought in from all forms of lodging — including campgrounds, motels, lodges, bed and breakfasts, hotels and short-term rentals — was $1.5 million in 2021.
In Elkton, a permit is required for a short-term rental, which Napotnik said was a straightforward process.
“It is definitely worth getting the support of the town, because they can really support [it,]” Napotnik said. “Especially Elkton, they’ve been amazing.”
The cottage was revamped from Elkton’s former ice house from the 1800s, Napotnik said, and it took about six months to restore the property after it sat dormant as a storage unit for 30 years. The first booking at the Bridge House Inn was in August 2021.
”You really do want it to be their home away from home,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.