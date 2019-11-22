With Democrats taking control of the Virginia General Assembly, Gov. Ralph Northam announced plans to attempt to push through wide-ranging gun reform bills when the legislative body convenes in January.
Since the governor’s announcement earlier this month, several rural Virginia counties have declared themselves Second Amendment sanctuaries to fight what they believe might be unconstitutional laws the General Assembly is prepared to pass. As of Friday, at least nine counties have passed resolutions.
The Rockingham County Republican Party has asked the county Board of Supervisors to consider a similar resolution. Stephen King, county administrator, said the resolution will appear on the Dec. 11 agenda. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the County Administration Building.
Jennifer Brown, communications chair of the Rockingham County Republican Party, said the resolution is aimed at sending a message to Richmond.
“This is a statement of protest,” Brown said.
Second Amendment supporters began raising concerns when Northam proposed an overhaul to the state’s gun laws.
Following a May mass shooting at Virginia Beach’s municipal building, Northam proposed eight gun reform laws, including a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines and restricting gun buyers to one handgun per month.
In July, Northam reconvened a special session of the General Assembly to propose the measures, but the then-Republican-controlled legislature voted to end the session without a vote on any of the bills.
“Anything that infringes on the Second Amendment is troubling … it’s problematic,” Brown said.
If the resolution passes, nothing will really change. Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst and Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson hold the power to enforce or not enforce laws.
“It’s mainly about making a statement,” King said. “It’s symbolic.”
Matt Hill, owner of Liberty Arms on East Market Street, said he supports the idea of a Second Amendment sanctuary.
“I’m not in favor of any more gun laws,” he said.
Hutcheson said he has talked with Garst. He said the wait-and-see approach is the best approach.
“I’m pro gun, pro Second Amendment through and through,” Hutcheson said. “We share the same concern, but let’s not put the cart before the horse. The first step is to fight it in Richmond.”
If the General Assembly passes gun laws that residents deemed unconstitutional, he said, there are more measures that can be taken.
“We can take legal action,” Hutcheson said.
