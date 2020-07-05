Interstate 81’s off-ramp to Route 253, Port Republic Road, will have overnight right lane and full closures from today to Wednesday from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. for paving.
U.S. 11, Valley Pike, may have flaggers control traffic at the Interstate 81 interchange 257 for the bridge replacement project that is slated for completion next spring.
Route 276, Cross Keys Road, will have flaggers control traffic today to Friday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. for maintenance on the North River bridge near the county line with Augusta.
Route 642, Captain Yancey Road, is closed between Route 340, Eastside Highway, and Route 649, Island Ford Road, until July 24 for a bridge replacement at Gap Run. A detour will be made available.
Route 771, Chrisman Road, will be closed between Route 613, Singers Glen Road, and Route 771, Polecat Hollow Road, for bridge replacement at Muddy Creek. The project is estimated to be completed on Aug. 15 and a detour will be made available.
