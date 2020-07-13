Rockingham County sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman following the weekend shooting of her boyfriend near Broadway.
Ashley Marie Sennett, 25, of Rockingham County, is charged with felony malicious wounding and felony use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Sennett appeared in Rockingham County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Monday afternoon.
The investigation into the shooting began shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday, when emergency crews responded to the 12000 block of Cedar Tree Lane, near the intersection of Mauzy Athlone Road, for the report of a shooting.
Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said the shooting followed a domestic dispute between the boyfriend and girlfriend.
The victim, Ethan Quirion, was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville. His condition wasn’t available Monday afternoon.
Sennett was arrested at the scene.
A magistrate report states that Sennett was “yelling and upset and using profanity.” The report states that an investigator reported that Sennett was cooperative and calm before that.
While it’s unclear if Sennett plans to mount a self-defense case, the magistrate report noted an injury.
“Has a cut on her head that she states was inflicted upon her prior to the shooting,” the report states.
The report also states that “drugs may be involved.”
Sennett is being held without bond at the Rockingham County Jail.
