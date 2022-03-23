Those in Rockingham County’s Cross Keys Agricultural and Forestal District have the opportunity to renew, add or withdraw parcels of land in the 2,060-acre district, county officials announced Tuesday.
“These rural conservation areas reserve land for the production of agricultural products and timber, maintain open space land as an important economic and environmental resource and contribute to the rural character and appeal of Rockingham County,” county officials said in a press release.
One of eight agricultural and forestal districts in the county, the Cross Keys district includes 78 parcels and is located at the intersection of Cross Keys Road and Pleasant Valley Road.
There are 49 landowners in the district currently, said Rachel Salatin, director of community planning for Rockingham County.
AFDs are established by a landowner or a group of landowners as a mutual understanding with the local government. In AFDs, landowners agree not to convert their farm, forestal land and other open space to large-scale commercial, industrial or residential uses, county officials said.
In return, Rockingham County and the commonwealth of Virginia agree not to take action or make infrastructure investments that lead to the conversion of land to different land uses, county officials said.
Salatin said landowners in the district, along with adjoining landowners, can fill out a form with their request by contacting the county’s Department of Community Development. The deadline to do so is April 15, Salatin said.
The renewal process begins with the Agricultural and Forestal District Advisory Committee’s review of the district’s conditions and recommendation to the Planning Commission.
The Planning Commission will then offer a recommendation to the Board of Supervisors for final approval, modification or termination, county officials said. During the renewal process, land may be added or withdrawn without incurring a fee.
The Planning Commission will review the changes at a public hearing June 7, and the Board of Supervisors will hear it June 22.
