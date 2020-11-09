BROADWAY — When Pennsylvania native William Snyder III matched with a Tindr date in Broadway, he assumed she meant New York. But after talking with her for a few days, he made the four-hour drive down to Virginia anyway to meet Moon.
As parents of a combined total of eight children falling in love during a pandemic, Snyder and his partner’s relationship has pushed the envelope from the beginning, but it is their shared optimistic embrace of the future that joins them. On Monday, the couple celebrated six months together by signing the lease for the historic building that previously served as part of the first Broadway High School on South Main Street.
There, they plan to open Oliver Art House, a place for people of all ages to create, be inspired and connect.
“Both of us have this ‘why not’ attitude, carpe diem,” Snyder said. “The way we take ideas and just go with it, hopefully that makes dreams a reality.”
Snyder has shared a brighter vision across the world through murals and sculptures, abstract in both scale and color, for more than two decades. When searching for a space in Moon’s hometown of Broadway for Snyder to hunker down and dedicate time to his work, the couple found the 131 S. Main St. location, but only the first floor was available.
“We just kept on dreaming,” Snyder said, crediting his partner’s tenacious spirit with them opening the artist space. “She really is the connection to the community and brought that component.”
While falling in love, the couple began dreaming of a future where he could live out his artistic pursuits and she could apply her tenacity and experience in hospitality to operate a creative oasis where people of all identities could feel welcome. Snyder said their plans may seem fast paced, but everything simply fell perfectly into place.
“You know when you find someone who makes you feel amazing, that’s what’s important,” Snyder said. “Why would you wait?”
Upon walking through the doors, Sapling Coffee Co. will soon greet the early morning crowd with coffee and smiles at a kiosk before moving into the adjacent studio spaces. From the front entrance, passersby can already see the large, grinning faces from the couple’s first community art project as Happy Moon, 10,000 Smiles, along with amplified neon optical glasses mounted on the wall and other examples of Snyder’s large and vivid artworks.
Across the entryway resides what will become two studio spaces for artists to lease. Currently, the back room is a maze of carpeted gray office cubicles, but Snyder’s partner said that after losing a few layers of the mundane aesthetic, the space will serve to provide workshops, clubs and classes.
“It’s not going to be like a high school classroom,” she said. “We want this to feel like your home studio.”
Up a short flight of stairs, an art deco space styled to mimic the coziness of a living room will be equipped with a stage for acoustic shows and small gallery openings.
The couple are also purchasing the house next door to raise their family and use the lawn space as a sculpture garden, for music shows and community fires.
Sarah Linn, of Belmont, began following Oliver Art House on social media after finding one of the smiles outside Pale Fire Brewing and falling in love with the colorful figure. She said she is excited to see the space open and expand the visual arts community across Rockingham County.
“Anytime you add access to art to a community, it betters that community. One form of art will bring another, and so on,” Linn said. “We have an amazing population of artists in this area — chefs, musicians, potters, painters, et cetera. They are the very best things about this community.”
Town Manager Kyle O’Brien said town leadership is “extremely excited” for the Oliver Art House to open since the building has been vacant for five years after Poultry Specialties moved out, and the town is working to attract more creative businesses to engage neighbors and tourism.
“That’s such a cool building, and we’ve tried for years to get something to work in there,” he said. “Their use in the downstairs is perfect, and we’re a big proponent of the arts and what they’re proposing to do is just perfect. … It’s just another level or component of making Broadway extremely livable.”
To help get the art house’s operations rolling, the couple organized a GoFundMe with a goal of $15,000.
Harrisonburg native Melinda Bianchi went to school with one of the owners and donated $100 to the fundraiser because she said she knows many local artists and wants to see a sustaining place for their work.
“Larkin Arts in downtown Harrisonburg just shut down. That was a haven for artists. I think a lot of Valley artists would benefit from studio space and a place where they can display their work and teach,” Bianchi said.
Along with attracting more human traffic, Bianchi said the opening of the Oliver Art House will help expand the cultural and artistic scene outside of Harrisonburg, where the hub of activity has gravitated in the past. Reflecting on the trajectory of Rockingham County over the years, Bianchi said she has watched as locals have embraced liberal arts, so the studio space arrives at an opportune time.
“Everything was more ‘work’ focused when I was a kid. It seems to be much more acceptable to be creative in this day and age,” she said.
The lease starts Dec. 1, and Dec. 5 from 6 to 9 p.m. will kick off a holiday art show and open house for artists and locals to browse the creative community space and artists to see the possibilities within the Oliver Art House.
Delaney Westwood is a Harrisonburg-based flow art painter who creates artwork by pouring acrylic paints together with various techniques for raw, original patterns. She plans to participate in the holiday art show and said she is excited by the potential exposure and feedback that will coincide with being in the studio.
“Getting your artwork out there, getting your ideas out there. ... Sharing that thought bubble because you never know what you might end up creating when you’re with like-minded people,” she said. “I want to encourage people to create and make their art.”
Oliver Art House is looking for interested artists and teachers to engage with the space as well as input from the community as to what projects they are interested in seeing. When studios open, Oliver Art House will adopt an allotted open door period so visitors can occasionally browse and interact with the in-house creatives.
“Everything we talk about doing, it’s not fluff,” Snyder said. “It’s not waiting for the right time. … Just realizing we’re the authors of our own happiness.”
Questions and additional information can be submitted to williamandmun@gmail.com. Artists are asked to submit art for consideration into the holiday show by Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.