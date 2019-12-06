Born and raised in Timberville, Mike Andes picked up the mandolin when he was 10 years old and ran with his dream of being a professional musician until it came true.
Looking back, Andes has accumulated nominations for mandolin player, male vocalist, individual entertainer and songwriter of the year by the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music in America (SPBGMA). Andes is the last remaining founding member of Nothin’ Fancy, a national award-winning bluegrass group that began in 1994.
Today, the Art Council of the Valley’s winter-spring music series kicks off with a show by Nothin’ Fancy.
Aaron Miller is a Harrisonburg resident who has been listening to Nothin’ Fancy since its early beginnings, and his wife, Tanya, is a close family relative of Andes. Miller said he listens to a wide range of bluegrass, and Nothin’ Fancy stands out for its ability to stay faithful to the traditional feelings of the genre and then elevate it with contemporary twists.
“The songs that they do are different from other traditional groups that are just doing covers of old songs. They’re always writing new stuff,” Miller said. “I think they have a more traditional sound, but yet they’re doing more modern-type music. They’re sounding good now.”
The band has reshaped and evolved over the years and now has members with approximately 40 years of age between them. Andes said the diversity has brought great energy to the group and offers newer perspectives when they are all in the studio.
“Our music is grounded on the traditions of bluegrass, but we’re not fenced in with that, so we can step out a little bit from it. And it works very well because it makes great arrangements,” Andes said. “It’s a nice dynamic with the ages within the band and everybody’s mindset.”
When he is not on stage rocking out, Andes spends his time in the woodworking shop building mandolins and fiddles.
“I know them from the wood up,” Andes said.
Nothin’ Fancy won SPBGMA’s award for Entertaining Group of the Year six years in a row and was nominated for the International Bluegrass Music Association’s Emerging Artist of the Year Award after its debut album, “Once Upon A Road.”
This October, the band released its latest recording project, “Undeniable.” Nothin’ Fancy will be performing many songs off the album as well as a handful of classics from across its 24 years and a variety of Christmas songs.
Court Square Theater manager Mark Finks said the purpose of the music series is to attract a variety of genres to Harrisonburg and provide a space for styles of music that are not frequently performed in the city, which often leads to tickets selling fast.
“Our goal, primarily, is to bring acts that we think our customers are going to respond well to and to bring in music that isn’t necessarily always represented in the downtown area,” Finks said. “Nothin’ Fancy is basically just a handful of tickets away from selling out, so they’re a very popular act.”
The rest of the music series lineup at Court Square Theater includes a Hank Williams Sr. tribute show on Dec. 27, Hiss Golden Messenger on Jan. 14 and Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys on Jan. 17.
Nothin’ Fancy will return to the Valley on May 16 for Dayton Ruritan Club’s fifth annual bluegrass event at Turner Ashby High School in Bridgewater. Nothin’ Fancy’s youngest member and banjo player Jacob Flick is a recent graduate of Turner Ashby.
For tonight’s show, doors open at 6 p.m., music starts at 7 p.m.and tickets are $18.
“Our energy level is as high as it’s ever been, in my opinion. I think this is the best version of Nothin’ Fancy,” Andes said. “For someone who hasn’t seen us for several years, they’re in for a treat.”
