Despite a tough start to the school year that saw one university send students home due to a steep increase in COVID-19 cases, area higher education institutions are seeing much fewer instances of the virus and are attributing that to students following protocols.
James Madison University students returned from their one-month hiatus on the weekend of Oct. 3, and after adding extra precautions, such as random testing of students, cases have not spiked.
There have been 1,615 total positive cases of COVID-19 between students and staff since July 1. However, there are only 14 active cases, and 98% of quarantine beds are available. Less than two weeks after the fall semester started, JMU's total skyrocketed to more than 1,000 in early September, according to the university's online COVID-19 dashboard.
Lack of testing is not the reason for the downtick in cases. Beginning on Oct. 6, 300 students were randomly tested weekly based on their dorm, with an equal number of students from each dorm being tested. That has continued since then, with only single-digit positive cases coming out of the testing.
Bridgewater College has had low instances of COVID-19 among students and staff since the new school year began in August. The school benefits from a smaller student population and a housing situation that sees all students living on campus. But there has also been buy-in of the college's COVID-19 protocols, including mask wearing and social distancing, said Abbie Parkhurst, associate vice president of marketing and communications.
"I'm so proud of our student body," Parkhurst said. "They wear their masks, social distance, and understand that these things have to continue so that we can all remain on campus. The fall semester has been successful because of everyone doing their part."
There have been only 42 cases among students and staff since March, according to the college's COVID-19 dashboard. Currently there is only one active case reported in the last two weeks.
Like Bridgewater, Eastern Mennonite University never saw a significant rise in COVID-19 cases when students came back to campus.
There have been only 17 total cases reported since Aug. 1, and there are four active cases, according to Lauren Jefferson, director of communications for the university.
"The students are doing a good job with the mask wearing and other protocols to the point where a Park View neighborhood resident emailed our dean of students recently to say this and commend them on being good models," Jefferson said.
EMU students have three more weeks, then they'll be vacating campus for the Thanksgiving holiday and finishing out the semester online.
Blue Ridge Community College students have been taking classes online for the most part since the start of the semester. Only students who must be on campus to complete their programming, such as nursing students, have been present.
BRCC has already announced that the spring semester will continue to be predominantly online.
