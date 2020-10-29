The Harrisonburg-Rockingham County General District Court closed Thursday due to COVID-19, sources say.
It's unclear how many employees, if any at all, tested positive.
Court staff could not be reached for comment.
According to the Supreme Court of Virginia website, the court will be closed through Nov. 6 and reopening Nov. 9.
Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court and Circuit Court remain on schedule.
