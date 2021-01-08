The Harrisonburg-Rockingham County General District Court closed Friday due to COVID-19, sources say.
Sources say an employee exhibited symptoms of the virus, so, as a precaution, court officials canceled cases as they await the employee's test results.
It's unclear how many employees might have been exposed. Court staff could not be reached for comment.
Court is scheduled to resume on Monday.
Traffic cases held on Fridays are typically from tickets issued from town officers. Those who had cases on Friday should receive notices in the mail, at the address listed on file with the court, regarding a new court date.
Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court and Circuit Court remained opened.
As of Friday, in addition to Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, 17 courts in Virginia were closed because of COVID-19. Augusta County and Staunton Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court has been closed since Dec. 30 and is set to reopen Monday.
This is the second time the court has closed due to COVID-19.
In late October, the Harrisonburg-Rockingham County GDC closed for about a week because of a COVID-19 case. It reopened Nov. 9.
