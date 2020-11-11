Although Stephen Goshorn retired from military service more than a decade ago, the 62-year-old Harrisonburg resident hasn’t stopped serving his country.
Goshorn, a bugle player, frequently sounds taps during ceremonies and funerals, often sings the national anthem at Rockingham County Baseball League games, and is the caretaker of the World War I memorial in Harrisonburg.
His service to the country began when he was 17, after his parents agreed to let him join the Navy.
He served active duty from 1976 to 1980. He joined the Vermont Air National Guard full time in 1987 and served two decades.
During that time, he was deployed to Al Udeid Air Force Base in Qatar as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, he served as an F-16 crew chief mechanic during Operation Noble Eagle, an effort to protect America’s skies.
In normal years, Goshorn would celebrate Veterans Day by attending a parade to honor veterans, particularly those who fought in combat.
“It’s thanking them for the blood, sweat and tears that have been shed to protect the nation ... defending freedom,” said Goshorn, a member of American Legion Post 27 in Dayton and aircraft mechanic at Dynamic Aviation in Bridgewater. “It’s good to be on the street waving the flag.”
But due to COVID-19, Harrisonburg canceled its annual Veterans Day Parade. The firing of the cannon near Memorial Hall has also been scrapped.
However, Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance will pay tribute to veterans today.
American flags will line Main Street, and Court Square will be decked out in red, white and blue.
At 11 a.m., several churches, including First Presbyterian and John Wesley United Methodist, and the Rockingham County Courthouse will participate in coordinated bell ringing
At the same time, James Madison University will play the national anthem from the bells at Wilson Hall.
Throughout the day, HDR will post interviews with local veterans and city officials about the importance of the holiday.
“It’s one of the most meaningful events we produce each year,” said Erin Smith, HDR’s director of special projects. “It’s heartwarming to see the veterans every year. We can’t forget about it.”
Retired Major Steve Owen, adjutant of the Dayton American Legion, served in the Army from 1973 to 2003 and four additional years in the Army National Guard. He served deployments to Korea, Germany and Haiti.
When he was born, his father was a soldier in France during the Korean War.
“I grew up with a fascination with the military,” the 67-year-old said. “Dad had movies of his time in France. I was in awe of soldiers. The only thing I wanted to do was be a soldier.”
When it comes to Veterans Day, he said he doesn’t like the limelight on him.
“I don’t consider myself in the same league as some of these veterans, especially combat veterans,” he said.
On this Veterans Day, Owen said he’d like to see more veterans joining organizations, including the American Legion and VFW.
He said membership has been on the decline for years.
“At 67, I’m one of the youngest,” he said. “We need younger veterans to step up. When my time comes, I don’t know if there will be enough veterans to bury me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.